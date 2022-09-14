Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Morrissey Returns to NJPAC in December

The performance is Thursday, December 1 at 8:00PM.

Sep. 14, 2022  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced a performance by British singer-songwriter Morrissey set to perform on Thursday, December 1 at 8:00 PM.

Morrissey was the singer and lyricist of The Smiths for 6 years and has been a successful solo artist for the past 35 years. In 1994 his album "Your Arsenal" was Grammy nominated. Born in Manchester, England, Morrissey is of Irish parents and, specifically, Dublin lineage.

He's enjoyed 16 albums in the UK Top Ten, plus 9 Top Ten albums with his former group The Smiths, of which Morrissey was a founder member. In the U.S., Morrissey has had two Top Ten albums, and eight Top 20 albums. In 1991, Morrissey broke The Beatles record for selling out the Hollywood Bowl, and in 2006 Morrissey was voted the second Greatest Living British Icon as voted by viewers of BBC Television, with Sir David Attenborough first and Sir Paul McCartney third. In 2007, Morrissey was voted The Greatest Northern Male in a nationwide newspaper poll.

In 2012, Morrissey was awarded the Keys to the City of Tel Aviv. In 2013, Penguin Classics published Morrissey Autobiography which became the second fastest selling autobiography in British history. The book spent six weeks at number 1, five weeks at number 2, four weeks at number 3, and is a continuing British Best Seller.

Morrissey's songs have been covered by David Bowie, Nancy Sinatra, the Killers, Marianne Faithfull, Chrissie Hynde, My Chemical Romance, Thelma Houston, Christy Moore, amongst many others.

