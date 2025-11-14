 tracker
Morris Choral Society Will Perform a Holiday Concert Next Month

The performance is at 3:00 on Sunday, December 14.

By: Nov. 14, 2025
The Morris Choral Society will present its Holiday Concert in a program entitled Home for the Holidays: Winters' Many Moods at 3:00 on Sunday, December 14 in Morristown's Methodist Church on the Green.

Music Director Michael Wittenburg will conduct the chorus in a potpourri of carols from around the world, featuring works by Dave Brubeck, Robert Shaw, Handel, Rachmaninov, David Lance, Betty Bertaux and others.

The program will also feature the women's treble ensemble, High Society, the men's group, Express Male, special guests and the popular singalong. It's part of Welcome the Holidays with Song: Four Major Choral Groups.

For more information about and tickets for MCS, visit www.morrischoralsociety.org or call 973-723-6424. For more information about all four choruses, visit the landing page at www.musicsh.org/sing-in-the-season-2025.




