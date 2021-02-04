Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Virtual Events

Morpheus Productions Company LLC Presents SPILL: A 1920'S MURDER MYSTERY

The new play will be performed LIVE online on Friday, February 12th and Saturday, February 13th at 7pm EST.

Feb. 4, 2021  

Morpheus Productions Company LLC will present Spill: A 1920's Murder Mystery written by Anthe Haliotis. Spill will be performed LIVE on Friday, February 12th and Saturday, February 13th at 7pm EST. Tickets are $10. A portion of proceeds will be used to purchase meals for local hospital staff and volunteers at COVID vaccination sites. To purchase your ticket, please visit www.morpheusproductionsco.com/tickets.

The highly respected Dr. Gray has been murdered in his own home during his own dinner party. No one was let in or out during the party, so the suspects have been narrowed down to the party guests: the humble Mrs. Grey, the grumpy Sgt. Pepper, the reclusive Lady Chartreuse, the awkward Mr. Magenta, and the boisterous Miss Pigeon. While all of them have pretty convincing alibis, it's up to the Detective (that's where you come in) to figure out just who murdered the talkative doctor! Who did it? Where? How? Why? Well, it seems you'll have to make one of them SPILL to find out!

Spill: A 1920's Murder Mystery is written by Anthe Haliotis. The production is directed by Lior Shenhav Algrably, stage managed by Kathleen Rose Gallardo, and sound designed by Kara Leigh. The cast includes Steven Eddy Pepper as the Detective, Christian Krenek as Dr. Gray, Margaux Berwitt as Mrs. Grey, Cody Banks as Sgt. Pepper, Maria Heitmann as Lady Chartreuse, Devon Savage as Mr. Magenta, and Christina Freeman as Miss Pigeon.

Morpheus Productions Company LLC was founded in 2020 by Kara Leigh. The Morpheus team includes Lior Shenhav Algrably, Kathleen Rose Gallardo, Anthe Haliotis, Chloe Mae Gesslein, Liron Algrably, Ali Rohrbaugh, and Emily Strassheim. Visit www.morpheusproductionsco.com for more info about this production, upcoming projects, and future auditions.


