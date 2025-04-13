Monday Night Play Reading Series to Present KING OF THE HOLLYWOOD FIXERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Theater Group, in partnership with Union County Performing Arts Center, will continue the Free Play Reading Series on Monay, April 14, at 7:00 pm. King of the Hollywood Fixers by Douglas J. Cohen will be the play that is read.

The reading is directed by Eric Paeper, and the cast includes Briga Heelan, Robert Sella, Larry Mitchell, and Mike Giese.

The play is set in the 1940s and follows the story of MGM "fixers" Eddie Mannix and Howard Strickling in Las Vegas. They meet Clark Gable, the studio's top actor, after a plane carrying his wife, Carole Lombard, goes missing. Mannix and Strickling work on getting Gable back to work despite the crisis, and they reflect on the struggles of Holywood and the nation.

