Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Miu Haiti Releases 'Is This Love' Music Video

"Is This Love" is fairly self-explanatory through its title; however, matters of the heart are rarely that simple.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Miu Haiti Releases 'Is This Love' Music Video

As winter comes to a close, the new beginnings of spring are upon us; thus, making it the perfect time for Miu Haiti to make her 2023 debut with "Is This Love." Miu Haiti kicks off the month of March with a new single, "Is This Love," accompanied by a music video.

"Is This Love" is a change of pace from her previous hard-hitting records, "Real Ones" and "In 'Em Face," which collectively amassed about 200,000 streams and views. "Is This Love" demonstrates her versatility and puts her vocal range to the forefront.

"Is This Love" is fairly self-explanatory through its title; however, matters of the heart are rarely that simple. Miu Haiti dives deep into the raw emotion of love and pragmatic idea of love. She perfectly depicts the complex feelings and thoughts that come after the honeymoon phase of a relationship. "When you're dating someone that you really like who is playing all the right cards, you are subjected to many feelings." Miu Haiti continues, "The initial curiosity, lust, and infatuation soon give way to admiration, and one seeks to break away from this bewitchment to ponder, in a state of confusion: 'Is this love?'"

Her booming, sultry voice compliments the eclectic Pop and R&B/Soul ballad well. Not only does she wow listeners from a vocal performance perspective, she also must be given her flowers for her penmanship in "Is This Love." From the catchy chorus to the melodious harmonies, Miu Haiti showcases her songwriting prowess.

Her previous single, "Real Ones," was self-produced, but for "Is This Love," she reunited with Haitian producer Nice Beat (Andy Irwin Charles). She enlisted her former tourmate, Zach Hughes, to mix the masterpiece. The simple yet captivating music video was the artistic vision of Canadian artistic director Ralph Leroy. His vision was carried out by videographer Ryan J. Ardito. The music video was filmed in Purfek TV's studio, and video director Storm provided additional directorial guidance and was the final piece of the international dream team that Miu Haiti assembled. The sensual, serene visual encapsulates the fluttering feelings expressed within the track and fits the overarching theme of the record.

"Is This Love" is set to open the floodgates for more music from the songstress. Miu Haiti has a lot more in store for the rest of the year. "Is This Love" is a prelude of what's to come as she plans to release an EP later this year. For the time being, fall head over heels in love with "Is This Love."



Review: HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse Brings Glitz, Glamour and Excitement to the Mytho Photo
Review: HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse Brings Glitz, Glamour and Excitement to the Mythological Tale
Hercules, now on stage at Paper Mill Playhouse, exceeds your expectations and brings glitz, glamour and excitement to the mythological tale. 
NJPAC Adds 2nd Show For New Jersey Comic Jessica Kirson Due To Popular Demand! Photo
NJPAC Adds 2nd Show For New Jersey Comic Jessica Kirson Due To Popular Demand!
Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for New Jersey native Jessica Kirson, who performs at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for one night full of laughs with two performances Friday, May 12th at 7:30 PM and 9:45 PM.
The Dryden Ensemble Presents PERGOLESI & BACH In Solebury And Princeton This Month Photo
The Dryden Ensemble Presents PERGOLESI & BACH In Solebury And Princeton This Month
The Dryden Ensemble presents “Pergolesi and Bach” on Saturday, March 25 at 3:00 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church Solebury, 6587 Upper York Road, Solebury, PA and on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 p.m. at Seminary Chapel, located on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ.
Interview: Gabrielle Wagner Mann of THE FLICK at Chatham Playhouse Photo
Interview: Gabrielle Wagner Mann of THE FLICK at Chatham Playhouse
I had the pleasure of interviewing the director, Gabrielle Wagner Mann of 'The Flick' at Chatham Playhouse.

More Hot Stories For You


NJRep Announces Acting and Playwriting Adult Education ClassesNJRep Announces Acting and Playwriting Adult Education Classes
March 3, 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company has announced the launch of their Adult Education program with two classes designed to offer adults the opportunity to expand their theatrical enjoyment. Beginning May 16 and running until July 11, (no class on July 4) these 8-week sessions are designed to allow each student to work at their own pace regardless of experience. Students at all levels are welcome and encouraged to attend. Classes will be held at West End Arts at 132 West End Avenue, Long Branch. Parking is free.
NJPAC Adds 2nd Show For New Jersey Comic Jessica Kirson Due To Popular Demand!NJPAC Adds 2nd Show For New Jersey Comic Jessica Kirson Due To Popular Demand!
March 2, 2023

Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for New Jersey native Jessica Kirson, who performs at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for one night full of laughs with two performances Friday, May 12th at 7:30 PM and 9:45 PM.
Matthew Broderick, Tony Shalhoub, and More Join the Roth Festival Line-UpMatthew Broderick, Tony Shalhoub, and More Join the Roth Festival Line-Up
March 2, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center announced the complete cast of its one-time dramatic reading of the late Philip Roth's bestselling novel The Plot Against America featuring some of the most esteemed actors working today in a monumental performance at the center of PHILIP ROTH UNBOUND: Illuminating a Literary Legacy, NJPAC's three-day celebration of the iconic writer.
West Windsor Arts Will Host MUSIC NIGHT With Super Jack and Guy DeRosaWest Windsor Arts Will Host MUSIC NIGHT With Super Jack and Guy DeRosa
March 2, 2023

West Windsor Arts is bringing together a diverse lineup of local musicians, including harmonica legend Guy DeRosa and singer-songwriter Super Jack, for a 17+ show on Saturday, March 11, at 7 pm. 
New Jersey Theatre Alliance's Statewide Stages Festival Is Back This SpringNew Jersey Theatre Alliance's Statewide Stages Festival Is Back This Spring
March 2, 2023

New Jersey Theatre Alliance  is back with the Stages Festival, a state-wide spring festival of free and low-cost theatre events for all ages including performances, classes, workshops, and play readings. From readings of new plays to touring children's shows, participatory workshops to community discussions, the Stages Festival offers something for everyone.
share