Mile Square Theatre's GIVEN CIRCUMSTANCES: NEW PLAYS IN THE VIRTUAL WORLD Concludes This Weekend

Mile Square Theatre, Hudson County, NJ's premier professional theatre, is concluding its virtual play series entitled Given Circumstance: New Plays in the Virtual World. This weekend's slate features Hell is Other People's Zoom Weddings by Dustin Chinn and The Gentleman from Philly by Chris O'Connor. Chinn's play is directed by Peter J. Kuo, the Associate Conservatory Director at ACT in San Francisco, and features Monica Ho and Nelson Lee, who recently played The Chancellor in Disney's live-action Mulan. O'Connor's play features Barbara Pitts McAdams and Shannon Michael Wamser.

This is the fourth and final weekend of Given Circumstance, which premiered on September 25 with Lia Romeo's Sitting and Talking, starring Dan Lauria and Wendie Malick. The other playwrights featured were Nandita Shenoy, Cary Gitter, Kevin R. Free, and Audley Puglisi. All in all, the series provided work for seven writers, seven directors, and seventeen actors.

Mile Square Theatre Artistic Director Chris O'Connor says, "The term 'given circumstance' is a theatrical term used by practitioners to describe the circumstances defined by the playwright, which frame the play. We thought the term was apt to describe the circumstances that are defining theatre in

the time of COVID. A monumental circumstance these days is that we now live in a digital world, chiefly defined by Zoom calls. All of these commissions have asked the playwrights to set their plays on the Zoom platform as a central 'given circumstance.' We are thrilled to have this impressive lineup of writers and theatre collaborators."

Mile Square Theatre's Given Circumstance: New Plays in the Virtual World

Hell is Other People's Zoom Weddings by Dustin Chinn

The Gentleman From Philly by Chris O'Connor

Tickets on Sale Through October 11

Streaming Begins October 9

Tickets are $15, and are available at: www.milesquaretheatre.org. Once purchased, audience members will be emailed a link through which the stream may be accessed.

