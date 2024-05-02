Mile Square Theatre Reveals Lineup Of Shows For All Ages This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian John Franklin, Paper Bag Players, Between Broadway Variety Hour, and more will grace the Hoboken stage at Mile Square Theatre.

Producing a multitude of shows for all ages, allows Mile Square Theatre to leverage all their spaces with creativity, energy, and productions that engage, educate and enthrall audiences.

John Franklin's Reality TV Rules - Friday, May 10th at 8 PM - Lying isn't bad! At least that's what John thinks. Netflix Reality TV Star (The Circle) and comedian (Prime Video) John Franklin discusses how a series of ridiculous lies led him to a weird level of stardom. Between being catfished by his childhood hero, and getting a guilty man off a murder charge, his whole life is a truth based around a bunch of lies. Reality TV Rules is the show where you'll enter an honest person, and leave learning the art of the lie. This hysterical show is a raw account of one man's comedic journey.

Between Broadway Variety Hour - Saturday, May 11th at 8 PM - A perfect blend of entertainment, interviews, and games featuring performances from Andrea Bell Wolff (Hello Dolly on Broadway and tour with Ethel Merman, Betty Grabel, and Carol Channing, Mile Square Theatre's The 24 Hour Plays); Katie Adams (Broadway's Wicked and tours of Urinetown (Soupy Sue), Grease (Marty). Off-Broadway: Vanities, Second Stage; Henry Sweet Henry (Gil); writer/composer/actress Amanda Ribnick; and Sarah Knapp and Steven M. Alper (composer/lyricists of The Yellow Stocking Play, The Immigrant). Between Broadway Variety Hour combines the best of late night/afternoon talk shows with cabaret to create the "Talk-Aret". Intimate conversations with Broadway stars of today, yesterday, and tomorrow, along with silly games, sketches, and amazing singers create a perfection of entertainment.

The Paper Bag Players - Saturday, May 18th at 10 am and 12 pm - America's longest-running theater for children, makes their Hoboken premiere. Bursting with new work and sprinkled with classic sketches sure to entertain and delight, the family-friendly hour features hilarious stories, freewheeling dances, lovable characters, whimsical music, audience participation, and our signature paper and cardboard sets and costumes. We invite children aged 3-9 and children of all ages, to our Marvelous Paper Bag World!

Summer Theatre and Dance Camps - kids age 7+ will have the opportunity to act, design, and help produce a production of “The Phantom Toll Booth” at Mile Square Theatre's theatre camp program from July 8th to August 2nd. Dance camps for ages 8-16 will run beginning June 24th through August 16th. Half day creative kids allows those age 4 - 6 to play, dance, and create theatre pieces of their own with our professional staff.

And continuing on our mainstage - the acclaimed production of Show Up, Kids through May 19th. Pete is forced into hosting a family show when stage fright strikes. Deftly using audience suggestions, rapier wit, and tons of props and costumes; Pete creates a unique show every performance. Powered by the audience's responses, Show Up, Kids delights all ages.

The production stars Peter Michael Marino as the host, and Denisse Stefany Mendoza for two Spanglish performances on Wednesday, May 8th and Wednesday, May 15th at 12:00 pm.

The production features scenic design by Jen Price Fick and Emmett Grosland and lighting design by Nina Agelvis.

Schools that wish to book field trip performances should reach out to estehli@milesquaretheatre.org. Mile Square Theatre provides $10 tickets for students with chaperones free with every ten student tickets. The show is a perfect educational opportunity for creative, artistic, and visual expression; speech; critical thinking; spatial relations; decision making; and social skills.

