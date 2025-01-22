Michael Feinstein to Close Kean Stage’s 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kean Stage will present Michael Feinstein in Because of You My Tribute to Tony Bennett, featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble, which will close Kean Stage’s 2024-2025 season. The concert event will be presented on Friday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall. This is the second time Michael Feinstein has performed at Enlow Recital Hall. He performed the inaugural concert for the venue on October 1, 2009.

Supported by the Carnegie Hall Ensemble, Michael Feinstein pays a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett, bringing his iconic songs to life in a symphony of sound. The performance will feature hits such as Because of You, Rags to Riches, I Left My Heart in San Francisco, The Best is Yet to Come, I Get a Kick Out of You, Stranger in Paradise and many more. Feinstein's dynamic interpretations, coupled with the grandeur of the Carnegie Hall Ensemble, will create an unforgettable night that honors the legacy of Tony Bennett in all its glory.

Michael Feinstein's close friendship with Tony Bennett adds a profound layer to this tribute, as their camaraderie brings authenticity and depth to each note performed. Not only does Feinstein's masterful interpretation of Bennett's timeless repertoire pay homage to an era of classic songwriting, but it also preserves the rich cultural heritage that these songs represent.

The show also brings to bear the history of Carnegie Hall, which has been connected to the big band for decades. Icons from across the 20th and 21st Century have graced the stage of Carnegie Hall, from Benny Goodman to Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong to Ella Fitzgerald and from Frank Sinatra to, of course, Tony Bennett. The music-making of Feinstein and the Carnegie Hall Ensemble continue this tradition, as this program brings the Hall’s history to life onstage.

In addition to his recognition as one of the leading musical entertainers and piano virtuoso of recent decades, Michael Feinstein’s work as an educator, archivist, interpreter, and Ambassador of the Great American Songbook have established the popular and honored musician as a pre-eminent force in contemporary music. His dazzling career as a top-selling and critically acclaimed recording artist and a star performer on Broadway, and the world’s great concert stages has earned him five GRAMMY® Award nominations, a special Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre for his Feinstein's New York venue, two Emmy nominations of his television specials, and acclaim for his NPR series. His live concerts have spanned the globe including such iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, and the Sydney Opera House.

