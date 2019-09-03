Michael Cabonaro Returns to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Michael Carbonaro on Sunday, December 29th at 7:00 p.m.



Magician Michael Carbonaro brings his signature blend of bizarre antics, audience interaction, hilarious video clips, and mind-boggling magic to the Prudential Hall stage!



You might know Michael Best from his hidden camera magic series, The Carbonaro Effect(in its fourth season on truTV and now streaming on Netflix). Along with his team and a few disguises, Michael performs jaw-dropping illusions on unsuspecting people on the street. They're delighted and baffled: "How did he do that??"



Now it's Michael's turn to blow YOUR mind. He'll dive into our audience to perform incredible illusions that will have you laughing along as you're scratching your head. It's a night of impossible surprises and unpredictable fun that will dazzle kids and adults alike.



VIP tickets and meet-and-greet available!



Tickets to see Michael Carbonaro go On-Sale Friday, September 6th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





