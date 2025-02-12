MeenMoves Will Host International Women's Day Of Dance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MeenMoves will present the third annual International Women's Day of Dance! Come celebrate near the fountain at Riverview-Fisk Park, where we'll showcase talented female choreographers through live dance performances, honoring the 100th anniversary of quantum mechanics. There will be a short dance workshop for all ages and abilities, as well as performances by MeenMoves, Maithili Patel, Amber Sloan, Paige Barnett Kulbeth, Gracie Duggan (MeenMoves Mentee), and Angelina Kwan (MeenMoves Mentee).

This event will take place rain, snow, or shine and is wheelchair-accessible. Livestream available on www.meenmoves.com and on the @meenmoves Instagram.

MeenMoves creates socially relevant, quirky, highly technical dance-theater works for stage and film. Under the artistic direction of Sameena Mitta, MeenMoves explores questions of identity, focusing on the unique perspectives of those who check "none-of-the-above." MeenMoves aims to reflect a diversity of worldviews, collaborate early and often with music makers, offer audiences pay-what-you-can options, welcome audiences who may not otherwise turn to or have access to dance, and to amplify the voices of underrepresented creatives of color, particularly those of Muslim women.

Sameena Mitta is the artistic director of MeenMoves dance-theater company and its outreach program, MadHops, with notable residencies including 92NY Harkness Dance Center and NJPAC. Her work has been showcased at major venues such as Little Island, BAM Fisher, and Judson Church, and she has received prestigious awards like the 2023 Choreographic Fellowship from the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation. A passionate advocate for diversity in dance, Mitta mentors emerging artists and serves on various dance juries while continuing to create socially relevant, technical dance-theater works that address identity and social issues.

Supported by public funds from the Jersey City Arts & Culture Trust Fund. This program is made possible from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a division of the Department of State, and administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development, Craig Guy, Hudson County Executive, & the Hudson County Board of County Commissioners.

