McCarter Theatre Center Launches 35 and Under Tix Program

McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton has launched 35 and Under Tix, a new initiative offering patrons ages 16–35 the opportunity to attend select performances across the season for just $35. The program expands McCarter’s commitment to accessibility, making world-class theater, music, and dance more affordable for younger audiences.

Eligible patrons may use promo code 35TIX when purchasing online. Tickets must be picked up at the box office beginning one hour before curtain with a government-issued ID matching the purchaser’s name. Full-time college and graduate students with valid student ID are also eligible. Limit two tickets per production; restrictions may apply.

Upcoming eligible performances include I & You: The Musical (through October 12), Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band: West Side Story Revisited (October 4), Celia Cruz: A Tribute to the Queen (October 10), Aida Cuevas: The Queen of Mariachi (October 17), Chris Thile (October 18), Step Afrika! (October 25), 300 Paintings (October 29–November 2), Kyung Wha Chung (November 5), Kim’s Convenience (January 23–February 15), Emanuel Ax (February 6), and more.

The new program joins McCarter’s Stage Door Access initiatives, which include scholarships for youth education programs, free and discounted student matinee tickets, partnerships with local non-profits, and $1 tickets for SNAP and Work First New Jersey recipients at every performance.

For more information and tickets, visit mccarter.org or call Patron Services at (609) 258-2787.