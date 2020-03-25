Mayo Performing Arts Center Suspends All Performances Through April 30

All of MPAC's events through April 30 are postponed or cancelled. A status of those shows is listed at this link: https://www.mayoarts.org/coronavirus-update.

Several tours scheduled to come to MPAC in May have also been rescheduling, and information will be available shortly.

Shows that have rescheduled (tickets are for sale):

Herman's Hermits: June 25

Christopher Cross: July 23

Abba The Concert: August 10

Indigo Girls: Sept. 22

Dennis DeYoung: Oct. 17

Audra McDonald: Oct. 30

Cash Cab's Ben Bailey: Nov. 7

A Cappella Live: Dec. 2 (tickets for this event will be on sale with our general season onsale)

A couple of other shows have rescheduled but we are waiting for the okay to announce them from the artists.

The Spring production of Newsies has also been cancelled.

The box office is contacting ticket holders on a show by show basis as they get confirmed information about the fate of each event, and are requesting that patrons wait to hear from the company. Ticketholders can get an account credit or refund. They are also asking ticketholders if they would generously donate their ticket purchase to the Theatre.





