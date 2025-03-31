Mark Normand Brings YA DON'T SAY to State Theatre New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present Mark Normand: Ya Don't Say next month. The event is on Friday, April 25 at 7pm. Tickets range from $35-$159.75.

Mark Normand has quickly become one of the most talked about touring comedians on the scene. Normand's 2023 one-hour Netflix special, Soup to Nuts, was a staple in the streamers' Top Ten for several weeks. This follows Normand's self-released special, 2020's Out to Lunch which amassed over 12 million views on YouTube.

He also starred in Netflix's Season 3 of The Stand-Ups. Normand's popularity has also translated to tours internationally in such countries as Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain, Norway, and Portugal.

An extremely prolific stand-up, the New Orleans-born comedian previously had two Comedy Central specials and has made an unparalleled seven appearances on Conan, four appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and has also appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He is a frequent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience and hosts his own podcasts Tuesdays with Stories and We Might Be Drunk.

