March 2026 At MPAC to Feature RIVERDANCE, Lyle Lovett, The High Kings And More

March is highlighted by the return of Riverdance and The High Kings, as well as the country, Americana and blues sounds of Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Below is the lineup for Mayo Performing Arts Center for March 2026. This does not include any guest attractions:

MPAC Ticketed Concerts (prices reflect all fees):

Curious George: The Golden Meatball

Sunday, March 1 at 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm

Curious George, the inquisitive monkey of books, movies and the award-winning PBS television show, stars in a brand-new fun-filled musical adventure! On All-You-Can-Eat Meatball Day, George heads to Rome where he enters his friend Chef Pisghetti's meatballs in the world-famous Golden Meatball Contest, and in the process learns the secret ingredient to cooking!

$26-$41

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt – Together on Stage

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Two of our most innovative singer-songwriters share the stage as they perform individually and together.

$79-$144 LIMITED TICKETS

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8 pm

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is the critically acclaimed concert-style theatre show that tells the story of two young boys from Queens who went on to become the world's most successful music duo. Using video projection and a full band, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a moving and powerful event featuring hits such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” “The Boxer” and many more.

$45-$91

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation

Friday, March 6, 2006 at 8 pm

Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 1 pm & 6:30 pm

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation. To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state-of-the-art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time, Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.

$57-$230

Gregorian: Pure Chants World Tour featuring Songs of Enigma

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 7:30 pm

For 25 years, Gregorian has thrilled millions of people worldwide with their choreographed shows and their ability to switch seamlessly from classical chorales to pop and rock songs. With over 2,000 shows in 36 countries and more than 10 million albums sold, Gregorian is the most successful choir in the world. This concert features the music of Enigma, which helped to launch Gregorian to international fame.

$45-$79

The High Kings: The Rocky Road Tour

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 7:30pm

As global ambassadors of Irish heritage and storytelling, The High Kings have consistently brought the timeless tradition of folk music to audiences worldwide, earning them chart-topping success and widespread acclaim. With their signature blend of classic tradition and modern edge, The Rocky Road Tour promises to be a vibrant showcase of Irish culture, energy, and musicality.

$45-$91

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: Ledbetter Heights 30th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Kenny Wayne Shepherd has established himself as an immensely popular recording artist, a consistently in-demand live act and an influential force in a worldwide resurgence of the blues. Shepherd celebrates the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Ledbetter Heights, which established him as a dynamic new force in American blues music upon his arrival on the scene.

$57-$114

Spyro Gyra with Special Guest Stanley Jordan

Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8 pm

A double bill of contemporary jazz legends! Over the past 50 years, Spyro Gyra has performed more than 10,000 shows and released 35 albums, garnering platinum and gold records and crossover hits such as “Morning Dance” and “Shaker Song.” In a career that took flight in 1985 with commercial and critical acclaim, guitar virtuoso Stanley Jordan can always be counted on to take listeners on breathless journeys into the unexpected.

$45-$91

Dream Like Taylor

A Live Band Journey Through The Enchanted Eras of Taylor Swift

Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 3 pm

With her distinct style, legendary catalog of music, and a stage presence like no other, it's easy to see why Taylor Swift is one of today's most successful and influential artists. This tribute starring Cassie B features all of Taylor's top hits including “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Love Story,” “You Belong With Me,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Wildest Dreams” and more! Sing. Dance. Dream.

$35-$57

The Ten Tenors -- 30th Anniversary World Tour

Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Get ready, Morristown! The vocal wonders from Down Under, The Ten Tenors, are bringing their electrifying 30th Anniversary World Tour to MPAC! Celebrated globally for their unique blend of soaring harmonies, dynamic stage presence, and genre-defying performances, The Ten Tenors deliver an unforgettable musical experience. This special anniversary show features a powerful mix of Classical Crossover, Neapolitan Classics, and Classic Rock anthems—all delivered with their trademark Aussie charm and vocal brilliance.

$45-$91

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players: The Mikado

Friday, March 27, 2026 at 8 pm

Don't miss this all-new, critically acclaimed restaging of The Mikado. Join Yum-Yum, Nanki-Poo, Ko-Ko, the Lord High Executioner and the rest of the cast in this revered comic operetta. A brief new prologue frames the classic work for today's audiences. Gilbert's lyrics and Sullivan's melodies - which have delighted comic opera lovers for over one hundred thirty-five years - are still as fresh as “the flowers that bloom in the spring.”

$45-$91