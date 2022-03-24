Majah Hype Brings Annual Mother's Day Comedy Show to NJPAC, May 8

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Majah Hype Mother's Day Comedy Show for two hysterical performances on Sunday, May 8th at 5:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.



The Caribbean King of Comedy returns to NJPAC! Majah Hype first blazed onto the comedy scene with viral videos featuring a cast of hilarious original characters. From Jamaica to Trinidad, Grenada to Guyana, Majah captured each country's accent with pitch-perfect accuracy-launching him to Instagram stardom. A natural entertainer on both stage and screen, Majah uses his platform to celebrate his heritage and share his love of Caribbean culture with the world



Reserve tickets now to see Majah Hype Mother's Day Comedy Show which goes On-Sale, Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org, 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.