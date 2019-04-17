M&T Bank And NJPAC Partnership Presents Multi-Cultural Dance Series

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and M&T Bank are proud to announce the 2019-2020 M&T Bank Dance Series. The series features a diverse, international array of multicultural, groundbreaking performers and dance companies, beloved productions, and unique and inspiring works. The dynamic program is the result of an innovative partnership between two community-focused organizations:NJPAC, the Newark-based, world-class cultural venue; and M&T Bank, whose superior dedication to its customers and communities includes consistent support for the arts.



The 2019-2020 series highlights include a revival of the Broadway hit, "The Tap Dance Kid," featuring a cast of talented students directed by Tony Award-winning tap dancer, choreographer and NJPAC Dance Advisor Savion Glover, whose career was kickstarted by the show, and the redefining "The Hip Hop Nutcracker," featuring MC Kurtis Blow. The international spotlight shines on The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa (Russia), returning to NJPAC with a performance of "The Nutcracker"; New Jersey's Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, performing its Chinese New Year Celebration ("Year of the Golden Rat"); and Ballet Hispánico, the nation's premier Latin dance organization, presenting its celebrated "CARMEN.maquia," a sensual work inspired by Bizet's beloved opera.



Additional highlights include PHILADANCO!, a barrier-breaking, bridge-building group highly celebrated for its innovation, creativity and preservation of predominantly African-American traditions in dance; Nimbus Dance Works, known for its bold, modern dance interpretations, performing the jazz-flavored "Fallen Sky," a world premiere collaboration with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and NJPAC; and the multi-ethnic and stunning performers of Carolyn Dorfman Dance in the Jersey Moves Festival of Dance.

The 9-show season commences with Savion Glover Directs "The Tap Dance Kid" from Sept. 13-15, 2019 and concludes with "Jersey New Moves: Emerging Choreographers," an event highlighting works by emerging dancemakers from New Jersey, on June 19, 2020.



"NJPAC is thrilled to continue and strengthen its partnership with M&T Bank, an organization whose dedication to bringing varied communities and cultures together through the arts is to be commended," said Dave Rodriguez, Executive Producer at NJPAC. "This wonderful collaboration allows us to bring a superb array of diverse, spectacular dancers to Newark who will entertain, engage, inspire and educate audiences. The positive energy, talent level, and cultural and ethnic diversity of the NJPAC Dance Series simply cannot be matched."





Savion Glover Directs The Tap Dance Kid

Book by Charles Blackwell

Music by Henry Krieger

Lyrics by Robert Lorick

Based on the novel Nobody's Family Is Going to Change by Louise Fitzhugh

Friday, September 13, 2019, 7pm

Saturday, September 14, 2019, 7pm

Sunday, September 15, 2019, 2pm

Victoria Theater



Tony Award winning tap dancer and choreographer Savion Glover directs a talented cast of student performers in a revival of the hit Broadway musical The Tap Dance Kid - the show that launched his brilliant career!



Nimbus Dance Works

Thursday, November 14, 2019, 7pm

Victoria Theater

Nimbus Dance Works presents a program of bold modern dance with jazz at its roots, including Falling Sky, a world premiere collaboration with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and NJPAC.



Maurice Hines Tappin' Thru Life

featuring The DIVA Jazz Orchestra, Sherrie Maricle, music director

co-starring The Manzari Brothers

Saturday, November 23, 2019, 3pm and 7pm

Victoria Theater

Broadway legend Maurice Hines, accompanied by The DIVA Jazz Orchestra, taps us through his incredible career in this jazzy, song-and-dance celebration that pays tribute to his brother, Gregory Hines, and other performers who inspired him, from Frank Sinatra to Lena Horne.



The Nutcracker

National Ballet Theatre of Odessa

Saturday, December 14, 2019, 2pm & 7pm

Prudential Hall

Russia's legendary National Ballet Theatre of Odessa returns to NJPAC with a stunning company of dozens of performers in a sumptuous, traditional staging of The Nutcracker.



The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Featuring Kurtis Blow

Friday, December 20, 2019, 7pm

Saturday, December 21, 2019, 2pm

Prudential Hall

Celebrate the holiday season with NJPAC's very own holiday smash - an urban dance retelling of the timeless fairy tale, featuring rap legend Kurtis Blow as special guest MC.



Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company

Year of the Golden Rat

Saturday, January 25, 2020, 2pm

Sunday, January 26, 2020, 2pm

Victoria Theater

New Jersey's own Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company brings its annual celebration of the Chinese New Year - a colorful, new program of dance, music and more.



PHILADANCO!

Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 7pm

Victoria Theater

PHILADANCO! kicks off the celebration of its 50th anniversary in the 2020 season by touring works with powerful themes of contemporary social justice.



Ballet Hispánico

CARMEN.maquia

Saturday, March 21, 2020, 7:30pm

Sunday, March 22, 2020, 2pm

Victoria Theater

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's premier Latin dance organization, brings its celebrated CARMEN.maquia, a sensual, full-length work created by Spanish choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano, inspired by Bizet's beloved opera.



Carolyn Dorfman Dance

Jersey Moves! Festival of Dance

Friday, May 1, 2020, 7pm

Saturday, May 2, 2020, 7pm

Victoria Theater

The multi-ethnic and stunning dancers of Carolyn Dorfman Dance return to NJPAC and the Jersey Moves! Festival of Dance with 2020 premieres and repertory gems.



Jersey NEW Moves! Emerging Choreographers

Friday, June 19, 2020, 7pm

Victoria Theater

This sixth edition of NJPAC's annual contemporary dance series will showcase new works by NJ's very best emerging choreographers.







