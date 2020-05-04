VIDEO: MPAC Performing Arts Company Sings DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Spread A Message Of Hope

The MPAC Performing Arts Company has released a video of the group singing "You Will Be Found" from the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen remotely from their homes. It was directed by Cathy Roy, MPAC Director of Education. Musical Director is Darius Frowner. The video was edited by Dayna Grayber.

"Members of our Performing Arts Company, a group of talented teens who are dedicated to using their talent to better the community, recorded a virtual version of "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen as a message of hope to those who are suffering or feeling lost during this difficult time, and a message of gratitude to all those essential workers who are sacrificing so much for our community!" said Cathy Roy.

The children featured on the video are: Carley Bachrach (Park Ridge), Bobbi Baitey (Morristown, Bobby and Danielle Becht (Morris Township), Will Delargy (Morristown), Cole Grey (Bridgewater), Meghan Jenkins (Bridgewater), Hope Keil (Randolph), Sarah Lepre (Lake Hiawatha), Sam Lewis (Morris Plains), Michael Luciano (Randolph), Maxton Lukes (Bernardsville), Jenna Manderioli (Randolph), Gina Marasco (Morris Plains), Carigan McGuinn (Morristown), Carly Nicolai (Morristown), Lauren Onufryk (Flanders), Francesco Pontoriero (Warren), Nicholas Profito (Chester), Libby Schmitt (Basking Ridge), Maya and Naina Slaughter (Morristown), Juliette Trumbell (Morristown), Maggie Waldron (Morristown) and Alexa Yudoff (Succasunna).

"Our Performing Arts Company would have been very busy this spring performing at over 35 events raising money for non-profit organizations around Northern New Jersey. It is important for us to keep this commitment alive for our students and to allow them to continue to use their talent to give back to others," Roy added. "Although we're not able to perform live together yet, it was a really special group effort to share this song. I'm so proud of all of these kids! They are so committed to what they do and really represent our mission in the greatest way!"





