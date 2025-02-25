MJ Live and JR De Guzman On Sale At bergenPAC This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC has announced two new shows. MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 8 p.m.; JR De Guzman: Boyfriend Material on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 at 8 p.m..

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert

Friday, June 6, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$39-$69

As the No. 1 Michael Jackson tribute show in the world, MJ LIVE recreates the electrifying stage show of one of the greatest performers of all time. From iconic dance moves like the moonwalk to timeless hits like “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” and “Beat It,” the star of the show, Jalles Franca, delivers a spot-on show that brings all the Gloved One's staples to life. Dance and sing along during the special Jackson 5 segment featuring classics like “I'll Be There,” “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” and more. Dazzling lighting and effects, plus the MJ LIVE dancers and a live band, make this show a truly spectacular fitting of the King of Pop.

JR De Guzman: Boyfriend Material

Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$39-$99

Born in the Philippines and raised in California, JR De Guzman began performing comedy while working as a music teacher, which he quickly learned just meant teaching Taylor Swift songs to teenagers. He has entertained all over the world, having performed for Stand-Up Tokyo and ROR Comedy in Japan, the Jokers Ball in Indonesia, the Badaboom Comedy Series in Amsterdam, and countless other international shows. JR was the winner at Stand-up NBC in 2016 and named as a prestigious "New Face" at Just for Laughs 2017. His quarter hour special on The Comedy Lineup is available on Netflix, and he was named one of Variety's Ten Comics to watch 2022.

