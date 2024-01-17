MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

State Theatre New Jersey presents Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® on Thursday, February 15 at 8pm. Show tickets range from $29-$69.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® is the sequel to long-running, international hit show Menopause The Musical®, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.”

Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship—plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses. This trip of self-discovery is backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.