MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For State Theatre New Jersey 2023-24 Broadway Season

State Theatre New Jersey announces its 2023-24 Broadway Season, featuring eight fantastic shows. The 2023-24 Season will feature Tony Award-winning hits, Broadway fan favorites, and multiple State Theatre debuts. Season tickets for the 2023-24 Broadway Series are now on sale. For more information visit STNJ.org/SeasonTickets.

State Theatre New Jersey's five-show Broadway Series kicks off with the romantic comedy, Pretty Woman: The Musical on October 7-8. The other four shows in the series include the breathtaking musical, directed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley, Come From Away on January 5-7; the Tony Award-winning musical, The Cher Show on February 9-11; Clue, based on the 1985 movie and the classic Hasbro board game on April 27-28, 2024; and the hilarious hit musical by book writer Tina Fey, Mean Girls on May 11-12, 2024.

Other shows included in State Theatre's 2023-24 Broadway season as add-ons to season tickets include Chicago the Musical on November 18-19; the beloved musical, Annie on February 2-4; and The Kite Runner on May 3-4.

State Theatre New Jersey is offering season tickets to its Broadway Series. Season ticket holders can order their series tickets now before single tickets go on sale to the general public on July 21. They are also able to secure some of the best seats in the historic theater and those seats will remain theirs, year after year, for as long as they remain season ticket holders. Season tickets also come with many added benefits such as 20% savings off single ticket prices, a Broadway season lidded cup that can be used on all Broadway shows for half price drinks at our concessions, ticket exchanges within the series, and a bring your friends discount that allows single tickets (once on sale) to be added on at a 15% savings off single ticket prices.

Broadway show tickets are currently only available through our season ticket program. Single tickets to the Broadway shows will go on sale on July 21. For Broadway Season Tickets, visit STNJ.org/SeasonTickets, email Concierge@STNJ.org; call our Season Ticket Hotline at 732-247-7200, ext. 555; or schedule an appointment at STNJ.org/Concierge.