MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For State Theatre New Jersey 2023-24 Broadway Season

The 2023-24 Season will feature Tony Award-winning hits, Broadway fan favorites, and multiple State Theatre debuts.

Apr. 20, 2023  

MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For State Theatre New Jersey 2023-24 Broadway Season

State Theatre New Jersey announces its 2023-24 Broadway Season, featuring eight fantastic shows. The 2023-24 Season will feature Tony Award-winning hits, Broadway fan favorites, and multiple State Theatre debuts. Season tickets for the 2023-24 Broadway Series are now on sale. For more information visit STNJ.org/SeasonTickets.

State Theatre New Jersey's five-show Broadway Series kicks off with the romantic comedy, Pretty Woman: The Musical on October 7-8. The other four shows in the series include the breathtaking musical, directed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley, Come From Away on January 5-7; the Tony Award-winning musical, The Cher Show on February 9-11; Clue, based on the 1985 movie and the classic Hasbro board game on April 27-28, 2024; and the hilarious hit musical by book writer Tina Fey, Mean Girls on May 11-12, 2024.

Other shows included in State Theatre's 2023-24 Broadway season as add-ons to season tickets include Chicago the Musical on November 18-19; the beloved musical, Annie on February 2-4; and The Kite Runner on May 3-4.

State Theatre New Jersey is offering season tickets to its Broadway Series. Season ticket holders can order their series tickets now before single tickets go on sale to the general public on July 21. They are also able to secure some of the best seats in the historic theater and those seats will remain theirs, year after year, for as long as they remain season ticket holders. Season tickets also come with many added benefits such as 20% savings off single ticket prices, a Broadway season lidded cup that can be used on all Broadway shows for half price drinks at our concessions, ticket exchanges within the series, and a bring your friends discount that allows single tickets (once on sale) to be added on at a 15% savings off single ticket prices.

Broadway show tickets are currently only available through our season ticket program. Single tickets to the Broadway shows will go on sale on July 21. For Broadway Season Tickets, visit STNJ.org/SeasonTickets, email Concierge@STNJ.org; call our Season Ticket Hotline at 732-247-7200, ext. 555; or schedule an appointment at STNJ.org/Concierge.




Final Reading In Centenary Stage Companys 2022 Women Playwrights Series Is BLOOD OF THE LA
Final Reading In Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Is BLOOD OF THE LAMB By Arlene Hutton
Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will end its 2023 reading series with a reading of Blood of the Lamb by Arlene Hutton. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 26th at 7:30 pm in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
Kerry Butler To Join The Broadway Lecture Series in May Photo
Kerry Butler To Join The Broadway Lecture Series in May
Tony Nominated Funny Lady Kerry Butler comes to Pompton Lakes, NJ to share stories and advice from her 30 year Broadway and television career as part of 'The Broadway Lecture Series at Stageworks' on May 13th at 3pm.
New Jersey Youth Symphony Pushes Cultural Boundaries With Music and Dance This Month Photo
New Jersey Youth Symphony Pushes Cultural Boundaries With Music and Dance This Month
The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS) presents Bringing It All Together: Music, Dance & Story Beyond Cultural Boundaries on Sunday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. at The Nicholas Music Center at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.
New Shows Added to The Black Box Spring Staged Reading Series in Englewood Photo
New Shows Added to The Black Box Spring Staged Reading Series in Englewood
From Now through April 30th, The Black Box presents an eclectic series of new and under-produced plays, many at the start of the 'incubation' process! These dynamic staged readings are being presented on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays - most starting at 8:00PM! 

Broadway's Vicki Lewis and John Scherer Will Lead THE PROM at Axelrod PACBroadway's Vicki Lewis and John Scherer Will Lead THE PROM at Axelrod PAC
April 21, 2023

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center will mount New Jersey's first professional production of the Broadway musical, The Prom, beginning on May 5 and running through May 21.
The New Jersey Symphony Presents STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN CONCERTThe New Jersey Symphony Presents STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN CONCERT
April 21, 2023

The New Jersey Symphony will present the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert featuring screenings of the complete film with Oscar—winning composer John Williams' musical score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by acclaimed conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos.
East Lynne Theater Reveals 2023 SeasonEast Lynne Theater Reveals 2023 Season
April 21, 2023

It’s a whole new mainstage season at East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) in Cape May. Heck, it’s practically a whole new East Lynne! The theater’s new Artistic Director Craig Fols is breathing new life into this glorious 40+ year-old theatre located within the walls of the beautiful Cape May Presbyterian Church.
