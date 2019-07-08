MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Announces THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER

The perfect family musical comes to Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre in July. The Yardley Players present "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" for two weekends: Fridays, July 26 and Aug. 2 at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, July 27 and Aug. 3 at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, July 28 and Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.

Kelsey Theatre is located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. The community is invited to an opening night reception with the cast and crew on July 26.

This highly imaginative theatrical adaptation of the Mark Twain classic follows 14-year-old Tom Sawyer, growing up in the Missouri heartland circa 1840. Life for the good-natured mischief-maker takes a sweet turn when Tom falls in love for the very first time with the beautiful newcomer Becky Thatcher. But he makes an enemy of the villainous Injun Joe and a summertime adventure with Becky and best friend Huckleberry Finn goes dangerously wrong. Is a happy ending in store for Tom and his friends - complete with the discovery of buried treasure? This show is for kids everywhere - and parents who remember all that is thrilling and glorious about childhood.

Starring in "Tom Sawyer" are: Nick Torres of Morrisville, Pa., as Tom; Tristan Davis of Newtown, Pa., as Huckleberry Finn; Jenn Torres of Morrisville, Pa. as Aunt Polly; Brian Davis of Newtown, Pa., as Injun Joe; Shealyn Davis of Newtown, Pa., as Becky Thatcher; Marc Suznovich of Hamilton as Reverend Sprague; Ken Ambs of Newtown, Pa., as Judge Thatcher; Barney Stone of Lambertville as Muff Potter; Leslie Kraus of Levittown, Pa., as Widow Douglas; and Josh Temple of Lawrenceville as Ben Rogers.

The supporting cast features Kyle Stretch of Morrisville, Pa., Brayden Davis of Newtown, Pa., Trevin Davis of Newtown, Pa., Logan Yorke of Hamilton, Troy Vallery of Hamilton, Jacob Zacks of Princeton, Ashley Gafgen of Robbinsville, Jenna Gottlieb of East Windsor, Izzy Hoskins of Newtown, Pa., Shreya Savur of Robbinsville, Stacy Danka of Allentown, Tanya Hibbs of Hamilton, Christine Seddon, William Augustin of Levittown, Pa., Carlos Gonzalez-Najera of Burlington, Stan Karuzis of Lawrence, Barry Leonard of Monroe, Jeffrey Milstein of East Windsor, Chris Revilla of Ewing, and Jonathan Stanley of Old Bridge.

The adult ensemble includes Kelly Fratz of Yardville, Abby Gafgen of Robbinsville, D.J. Kelvey of Hamilton, Samantha Moon of Hamilton, Cara Pergament of Robbinsville, Madison Russell of Morrisville, Pa., and Marge Swider of Langhorne, Pa.

The children's ensemble includes Logan Ambs and Mason Ambs of Newtown, Pa., Aimee Clark of Lawrenceville, Isabella Colon of Hamilton, Ryan Davidowitz of East Windsor, Gabriella Dirusso of Princeton Jct., Kelsey Egan of Hamilton, Jacob King of Wrightstown, Kate Kopera of Hamilton, Juliana Gonzalez-Najera of Burlington, Lauren Poprik of Robbinsville, Isabella Proano of Hamilton, Stephanie Renzi of Robbinsville, Maddie Rogala of Monroe, and Riley Yorke of Hamilton.

The production staff includes Producer Marge Swider, Director/Choreographer Kristy Davis, Musical Director Ryan Fleming, Stage Manager Patty Walsh, Set Designer Jeff Cantor, Costumer Louisa Murey, Publicists Wendy Humphrey and Marge Swider, and Photographer John Maurer.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $16 students/children. Tickets may be purchased at www.kelseytheatre.net, or by calling the Kelsey Theatre box office at 609-570-3333, or in person prior to the performance. (The box office opens one hour before the show.) Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking available next to the theater.

For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.





