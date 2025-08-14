MATINEE MASTERPIECES to Headline Kelsey Theatre Offerings For 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fans of live theater can enjoy added matinee performances all year long, as the Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College will present a series of "Matinee Masterpieces" for the entire 2025-26 season.

The Kelsey Theatre, a community resource for the arts in central New Jersey for 53 years, will be offering 2 p.m. matinees both Saturday and Sunday for the upcoming season, while still offering evening shows for guests who prefer a night out at the theater. The 2025-26 season features the work of 10 resident semi-professional theater companies in addition to a student company.

The upcoming season features something for every theater lover, from comedies to dramas-classics to contemporary-including a selection of musicals to suit every taste. Keeping prices affordable is part of Kelsey's mission, with no ticket price more than $30.

All musicals feature live orchestras, which in the upcoming season include The Sponge Bob Musical, South Pacific, Young Frankenstein, She Loves Me, The Prom, Seussical the Musical, The Little Mermaid, and Stephen Sondheim's Company. In addition, Kelsey Theatre will feature a variety of comedies, dramas, and holiday shows, including Drop Dead!, Seasonal Allergies,'Twas the Night Before Christmas, The Nutcracker, Arms and the Man, Gaslight, Clue Live On Stage!, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The 39 Steps,The Comedy of Errors and a tribute to Jethro Tull's album "Aqualung" by the Reock & Roll Revue. Interactive movie events include Wicked, The Nightmare Before Christmas, White Christmas, and Encanto.