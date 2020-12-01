MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS Is Coming To NJPAC 2021

Do you remember the first time you heard the Christmas sounds of Mannheim Steamroller? You can again celebrate the holiday magic of Mannheim Steamroller in 2021 when they bring their annual holiday tour to fans throughout the country.

While 2020 was the first year the group was unable to tour in 35 years, 2021 will reunite the #1 Christmas music artist in history with its legion of long-time fans. Experience the music that has become the hallmark of the holidays and a tradition for multi-generational families: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas live in concert in 2021 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Chip Davis , founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, announced the group will once again bring their annual holiday concert tour to fans throughout the country in 2021.

"2020 was the first time in 35 years we did not perform our Christmas tour. And we couldn't be more excited to know that we will reunite with our many fans in 2021, sharing the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas experience," he said.

Davis' hallmark tour will begin on November 16th, 2021 and run through December 30th, 2021. Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country.

"I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn't work," said Davis.

"Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year and we can't wait to see them again in 2021."

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry's largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, 30 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD's have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard's Seasonal Chart every year.

This year's show will feature all of your favorite original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album, along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment

