Live Music Events Come To New Jersey Wineries This Year

New Jersey wineries in the Garden State Wine Growers Association are hosting live music events that range from opera to rock all summer and fall.

“The artistry and creativity at New Jersey wineries isn't just happening in your glass,” said Devon Perry, Executive Director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association “Wineries all over the Garden State are bringing in diverse musical talent to create one-of-a-kind music and wine experiences.”

Opera Galas at Tomasello Winery

The four-generation family-owned and operated Tomasello Winery puts on some of the most beloved classical music events in New Jersey, featuring award-winning performers who frequently grace the stages of La Scala, the Met, Carnegie Hall and more.

Harvest Gala on October 13

Opera Gala on December 8

Reservations are required and tickets ($84.95, including performance, four-course menu and wines) for both are selling fast.

Rootstock Vineyard Concerts at Hawk Haven

Hawk Haven is celebrating its 9th season of Rootstock Vineyard Concerts. The series brings together inspiring musicians from across the country, including Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, J & The Causeways, Jeffrey Gaines, Conjunto Philadelphia and the Brass Queens.

Friday, July 12 through Friday, August 30

A range of tickets are available, from Vineyard Lawn BYOC (bring your own chair) to the full accoutered VIP Crushpad Tent (if it rains, the show goes on and you'll stay dry!). Kids under 15 are not permitted. Reservations are recommended.

A portion of all ticket sales are donated to The Shine Foundation, which empowers children and youth who have experienced physical abuse or trauma.

More Live Music

Auburn Road Vineyards

Saturday night: Lineup

Old York Cellars

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: Lineup

Sharrott Winery

Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday brunch: Lineup

Villa Milagro Vineyards

Saturday afternoons and evenings: Lineup

More in the events calendar.

Garden State Wine Growers Association is a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards supporting the Garden State's wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy.

With over 60 wineries and vineyards in four distinct American Viticultural Areas, there's a New Jersey winery within less than an hour's drive for residents of the Garden State. The four American Viticultural Areas (AVA) are the Warren Hills AVA, the Cape May Peninsula AVA, the Central Delaware Valley AVA and the Outer Coastal Plain AVA. Vineyards across New Jersey grow more than 80 grape varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, Riesling, Sangiovese, Albarino and Chardonnay. New Jersey's wineries also produce a wide array of fruit wines, and New Jersey is one of the top producers of wine in the country.

