Lindsay Mendez to Perform at Stephen Schwartz Tribute at The College Of New Jersey

On Wednesday, April 16, Lyric Theatre at The College of New Jersey will bring a high-energy, 75-minute celebration of the music of Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz. The evening will feature Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez, live performances with full costumes and a lineup of Schwartz's most memorable songs - from "Wicked," "Pippin," "Godspell" and more.

Each year, Lyric Theatre honors a composer whose work has shaped the world of musical theatre. Lyric Theater Director Nathan Brewer said Schwartz was a no-doubt choice for this year.

"We've celebrated four of the most prolific composers in musical theatre history," Brewer said. "Stephen Schwartz was an obvious honoree, mostly due to his five decades of award-winning Broadway composing, but the timing of the release of "Wicked" made our time with him feel extra special."

This year's show will also feature Mendez on the Kendall Hall Main Stage.

"We've had some of Broadway's biggest stars perform in our Lyric Theatre shows," said Brewer, "but having Lindsay Mendez with us is beyond thrilling. Performing with someone at her level is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students - something most college performers could only dream of."

TCNJ Lyric Theatre is an academic program which provides an opportunity for students to study the work of a musical theatre composer, take a master class with the composer, and perform a revue of the composer's greatest works with a Broadway performer.

"We're bringing the best of Broadway to TCNJ," Brewer said. "It's going to be an unforgettable night."

The Wonderful Wizard of Song: A tribute to Stephen Schwartz, will take place on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:30 PM at Kendall Main Stage Theater. Get your tickets.

Photo credit: Angela Orellana

Comments