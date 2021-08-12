LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE Sangre Mexicana Tour 2021 Comes to NJPAC

One of the most influential Latin music groups of all time, Los Tigres del Norte take their Sangre Mexicana Tour to New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Los Tigres del Norte are undisputed legends of Mexico's lively norteño music genre, a high-energy ensemble of 21st-century troubadours recently classified by The New York Times as "Latin music's greatest statesmen."

Los Tigres del Norte have reigned supreme as The Kings Of norteño for half a century. From cumbias to corridos, their songs are the soundtrack of the Mexican-American experience. They explore life, love and the struggle to survive-combining incredible musicianship with an outspoken social conscience.

With new albums nearly every year, and 30+ million sold, the band shows no signs of slowing down. Just this year they embarked on one of their biggest projects to date: a Netflix documentary in honor of Johnny Cash 's famous Folsom Prison concert, featuring live performance along with personal interviews from Latinx inmates.

During their four-decade career, Los Tigres del Norte has recorded over 500 songs and sold over 37 million albums worldwide, notching 22 No. 1 albums and more than 50 No. 1 singles along the way. The group has won six GRAMMY Awards and six Latin GRAMMY Awards, as well as the Latin Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2011, Los Tigres became the first norteño group to star in the popular MTV Unplugged series of performances. As Orlando Weekly recently declared: "Los Tigres del Norte are to norteño music what Elvis is to rock-and-roll."