Kerry Butler To Join The Broadway Lecture Series in May

Tony Nominated Funny Lady Kerry Butler comes to Pompton Lakes, NJ to share stories and advice from her 30 year Broadway and television career as part of "The Broadway Lecture Series at Stageworks" on May 13th at 3pm.

A native New Yorker, Ms. Butler grew up in Brooklyn and began working professionally at the age of three, inspired after seeing Annie. After a four year hiatus imposed by her mother, she returned to the stage when she was nine years old, and never looked back. Gracing the stage in more than ten Broadway musicals, including Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray, Mean Girls, Beetlejuice, and Xanadu, in which she was nominated for the Tony award, Ms. Butler has established herself as one of the most iconic Broadway ingenues. Her talent and versatility have made her a favorite of audiences and critics alike. She comes to the Broadway Lecture Series to share her experiences as a performer, offering insights into the creative process and behind the scenes stories from her impressive career.

The Broadway Lecture Series is devoted to creating a space for aspiring performers and fans alike to hear firsthand experiences about the industry from those involved at the highest levels, and in a way that is affordable and accessible. Debuting in 2022 to a sold-out audience at Montclair State University, featuring Tony winner Myles Frost of the musical MJ, The Broadway Lecture Series gives Broadway stars a unique opportunity to tell their stories, share advice, take questions, and connect with their fans. Created and moderated by Robert Bannon, The Broadway Lecture series is a chance for fans to engage with some of the theater world's biggest stars in an intimate setting.

VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet with the artist and premium seats, are available.

The Broadway Lecture Series is the creation of Unfinished Business LLC. and multihyphenate Robert Bannon. Robert is the creator & host of "The Roundtable" as well as sister programs "Quarantine, Cabaret, & Cocktail," & "The Broadway Lecture Series." He has had the pleasure of interviewing everyone, Chita Rivera to Perez Hilton, Heather Headley to Bianca Del Rio, and more.

For Tickets: Click Here

For More Information on Stageworks at Studio 237: www.stageworksnj.org

For More Information on Robert Bannon: www.RobertBannon.com