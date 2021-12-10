Kelsey Theatre Presents THE NUTCRACKER BALLET Holiday Family Show

Theatre goers of all ages will capture the spirit of the holiday season when The Dance Connection presents its family version of "The Nutcracker Ballet" on Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) Kelsey Theatre stage at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor.

Performances will take place Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at 7 p.m., Saturday Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 19 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.



This highly anticipated and popular event, danced entirely by children age five and up, is set in nineteenth century Europe to the magical score by Tchaikovsky. The ballet features wonderful "Nutcracker" moments, complete with dolls and sweets coming to life, mice, toy soldiers and snowflakes. The show is fun for the whole family with beautiful costumes, choreography and, of course, dancing! Fully narrated and abridged, adults and children of all ages will enjoy this delightful performance.



About the show: Young Clara sneaks downstairs on Christmas Eve to play with her favorite present - a Nutcracker - when she is suddenly confronted by the menacing Mouse Queen! Her Nutcracker prince comes alive, saves her and whisks her away to the Land of The Sweets where Snow Queen and King, snow fairies, dancing sugar plums and toy soldiers all await her.



The Dance Connection, directed by David Keiffer - with locations in West Windsor and Hillsborough - is a community of Central New Jersey teachers, parents and students who appreciate all the possibilities that open up for a child when they study dance. The dancers range in age from five to eighteen years old and come from around the region.



Tickets are $14 for children, students and senior citizens, and $16 for adults. Tickets may be purchased online at www.KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Tickets may also ordered directly at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35232.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the MCCC campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor Township, NJ. The theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking available next to the theatre. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org or call the box office at 609-570-3333. Please note that proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 48 hours required at door and masks are required to be worn inside the theatre.