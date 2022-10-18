Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kelsey Theatre Announces SOMETHING ROTTEN! Beginning This Week

The show runs from October 21 through October 30 with a streaming option October 28-30.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

Kelsey Theatre Announces SOMETHING ROTTEN! Beginning This Week

Maurer Productions OnStage will present the hilarious Shakespeare-inspired musical comedy "Something Rotten!" at Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre. The show runs from October 21 through October 30 with a streaming option October 28-30.  

"Audiences are sure to roll in the aisles," said M. Kitty Getlik, artistic director of Kelsey Theatre.

Set in the 1590s, "Something Rotten!" is a hilarious, history-twisting tale with a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, impressive song, dance numbers, and lots and lots of eggs. If you love Shakespeare, you'll love this show! If you hate Shakespeare, you'll love this show!

It is the story of two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play (and who just happen to be the nemeses of that Renaissance rock star, William Shakespeare). A local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre will involve something that has never been done before: singing, dancing and acting - all at the same time! The brothers then decide to write the world's very first hit musical!

TimeOut NY raved about the Broadway premiere, calling it "Broadway's funniest, splashiest, slap-happiest musical comedy in at least 400 years," and Associated Press described the play as "...fresh, hysterical and irreverent."

The cast features Dan Keyser of Martinsville as Shakespeare; Zach Love of Rahway as Nick Bottom; Brian Johnston of East Windsor as Nigel Bottom; Edward Liu of Princeton Junction as Nostradamus; Michelle Elaine Lucey of Whiting as Bea; Jim Morris of Hamilton as Brother Jeremiah; Kim Pearson of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania as Portia; Maria Keyser of Martinsville as Minstrel; Bob Abrahamson of Newtown, Pennsylvania as Shylock; Christina Parke of Hamilton as Lady Clapham.  

The men's ensemble includes Stephen Brandt of Lawrenceville; Michael Zweig of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nicholas Kianka, Pat Rounds, Christopher Schmalbach and Marc Suznovich of Hamilton; Connor McDowell of Levittown, Pennsylvania; and Dan Slothower of Bordentown.

The women's ensemble includes Jennifer Boutros and Amanda Peterson of Lawrenceville; Allie G. Cohen of Jackson; Lori Howard of Mount Laurel; Sheilla Kraft and Abigail Oliver of Hamilton; Beverly Kuo-Hamilton and Marissa Michaels of Princeton; and Jenna Moschella of Ewing.

The show is directed by John M. Maurer and produced by John M. Maurer and Diana Gilman Maurer. Other members of the production team include Music Director Laurie Gougher, Choreographer Haley Schmalbach, Master Carpenter Jeff Cantor, Lighting Designer Judi Parrish, Sound Engineer Evan Paine, Costume Designer Anthony Remer and Stage Manager Melissa Gaynor.

Performance Dates

Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. 
Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.
 Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. 
Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.  (On-demand streaming also available)
Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.  (On-demand streaming also available)
Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. (On-demand streaming also available)

Tickets

Tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for students, senior citizens and children. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Theatre Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


East Lynne Theater Company Presents PHANTOM, Poe, and ROCKY HORROR This Halloween!East Lynne Theater Company Presents PHANTOM, Poe, and ROCKY HORROR This Halloween!
October 17, 2022

The award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents three events in time for Halloween.
South Camden Theatre Presents INCORRUPTIBLE This MonthSouth Camden Theatre Presents INCORRUPTIBLE This Month
October 17, 2022

South Camden Theatre Company has announced the opening of Incorruptible by Michael Hollinger on Friday, October 28 at 8:00 PM at their home base, the Waterfront South Theatre, the only free-standing theatre built in Camden in more than 100 years. “Incorruptible” is a hysterically funny dark comedy about the dark ages.” 
Photos: First Look at MAN OF LA MANCHA at Algonquin Arts TheatrePhotos: First Look at MAN OF LA MANCHA at Algonquin Arts Theatre
October 16, 2022

Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has released production photos for its fall musical, Man of La Mancha. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from October 14 through October 23. Check out the photos here.
The Dryden Ensemble Announces 2022-23 Concert SeasonThe Dryden Ensemble Announces 2022-23 Concert Season
October 15, 2022

The Dryden Ensemble has announced its upcoming Swan Season, celebrating 28 years of music making. It includes a three-concert series and one special event at the Princeton Theological Seminary Chapel, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ, and two concerts at Trinity Episcopal Church.
State Theatre New Jersey to Present HIP HOP FEVER This MonthState Theatre New Jersey to Present HIP HOP FEVER This Month
October 15, 2022

State Theatre New Jersey and Fever Records will present Hip Hop Fever on Friday, October 28 at 8pm. The Hip Hop Fever concert is a celebration of Hip Hop music and culture, showcasing the Hip Hop pioneers of the '80s and '90s. Tickets range from $39-$99.   