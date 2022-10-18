Kelsey Theatre Announces SOMETHING ROTTEN! Beginning This Week

Maurer Productions OnStage will present the hilarious Shakespeare-inspired musical comedy "Something Rotten!" at Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre. The show runs from October 21 through October 30 with a streaming option October 28-30.

"Audiences are sure to roll in the aisles," said M. Kitty Getlik, artistic director of Kelsey Theatre.

Set in the 1590s, "Something Rotten!" is a hilarious, history-twisting tale with a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, impressive song, dance numbers, and lots and lots of eggs. If you love Shakespeare, you'll love this show! If you hate Shakespeare, you'll love this show!

It is the story of two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play (and who just happen to be the nemeses of that Renaissance rock star, William Shakespeare). A local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre will involve something that has never been done before: singing, dancing and acting - all at the same time! The brothers then decide to write the world's very first hit musical!

TimeOut NY raved about the Broadway premiere, calling it "Broadway's funniest, splashiest, slap-happiest musical comedy in at least 400 years," and Associated Press described the play as "...fresh, hysterical and irreverent."

The cast features Dan Keyser of Martinsville as Shakespeare; Zach Love of Rahway as Nick Bottom; Brian Johnston of East Windsor as Nigel Bottom; Edward Liu of Princeton Junction as Nostradamus; Michelle Elaine Lucey of Whiting as Bea; Jim Morris of Hamilton as Brother Jeremiah; Kim Pearson of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania as Portia; Maria Keyser of Martinsville as Minstrel; Bob Abrahamson of Newtown, Pennsylvania as Shylock; Christina Parke of Hamilton as Lady Clapham.

The men's ensemble includes Stephen Brandt of Lawrenceville; Michael Zweig of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nicholas Kianka, Pat Rounds, Christopher Schmalbach and Marc Suznovich of Hamilton; Connor McDowell of Levittown, Pennsylvania; and Dan Slothower of Bordentown.

The women's ensemble includes Jennifer Boutros and Amanda Peterson of Lawrenceville; Allie G. Cohen of Jackson; Lori Howard of Mount Laurel; Sheilla Kraft and Abigail Oliver of Hamilton; Beverly Kuo-Hamilton and Marissa Michaels of Princeton; and Jenna Moschella of Ewing.

The show is directed by John M. Maurer and produced by John M. Maurer and Diana Gilman Maurer. Other members of the production team include Music Director Laurie Gougher, Choreographer Haley Schmalbach, Master Carpenter Jeff Cantor, Lighting Designer Judi Parrish, Sound Engineer Evan Paine, Costume Designer Anthony Remer and Stage Manager Melissa Gaynor.

Performance Dates

Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. (On-demand streaming also available)

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. (On-demand streaming also available)

Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. (On-demand streaming also available)

Tickets

Tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for students, senior citizens and children. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Theatre Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.