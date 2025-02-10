Kelli O’Hara to Perform at A NIGHT IN LIGHTS: State Theatre New Jersey Benefit Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will host A Night in Lights: State Theatre New Jersey Benefit Gala on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Proceeds from STNJ's Annual Benefit Gala directly support its mission to provide transformative arts education programs, affordable ticketing initiatives, and community outreach efforts that bring the joy of live entertainment to everyone, regardless of their circumstances. Held at the historic State Theatre, the evening includes dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and an intimate performance by Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O’Hara.



About the Artist

Kelli O'Hara has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. The Tony Award-winner, Emmy, SAG, and Grammy-nominated actress has appeared in 12 Broadway shows for which she has garnered eight Tony Award nominations.



She won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, and Outer Critics nominations for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I. O’Hara’s other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, The Light in the Piazza, Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde.

O’Hara received an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, The Accidental Wolf, and can currently be seen on HBO’s The Gilded Age, which was nominated for a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Season 2. Additional film and television credits include Showtime's Master of Sex, 13 Reasons Why, Blue Bloods, All My Children, All the Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, The Good Fight, N3mbers, and Car Talk.

O’Hara recently completed a critically acclaimed limited Broadway engagement of the new musical Days of Wine and Roses, which also garnered rave reviews during its Off-Broadway run at The Atlantic Theatre Company last summer. She won the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical in addition to receiving Tony and Drama League Nominations for her role. Upcoming projects include Season 3 of The Gilded Age.

