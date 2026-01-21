Kean Stage Will Present DEDICATION for Holocaust Remembrance Day

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and in partnership with Kean University's Holocaust Education & Resource Center, Kean Stage will present Dedication with Roger Peltzman on Sunday, January 25 at 3:00 p.m. at Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, New Jersey 07083).



New York pianist, Roger Peltzman's one-person show, Dedication recounts his family's tragic history fleeing the Nazis in war-torn Europe using drama, humor, powerful images and musical performances of everything from blues to Chopin. Drawn into the lives of people he never knew, Peltzman develops a “relationship” with his uncle, Norbert Stern, a brilliant pianist who was murdered in Auschwitz at age 21.



In 2022, Dedication made its premier at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival – garnering 4-star reviews from critics and overwhelming responses from audience members. In 2023, Dedication had a month-long run in London. The show was nominated for an Off-West End Award for Best Performance Piece. It has also been presented in Brussels and Berlin and various cities in the U.S. More recently, Dedication was performed for world dignitaries at United Nations headquarters; a rare honor for a theater piece. Roger Peltzman will be heading back to Europe later this year with shows in Amsterdam, Scotland and Germany. Dedication is in the planning stages for a six-week Off-Broadway run in late 2026.