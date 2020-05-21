Katya Collazo and Adam Davenport Will Star in SHALL WE DANCE For the Bridge Arts Festival's Stay Home Sofa Series

On June 11, 2020 at 6:30PM EST, Katya Collazo (The BlackList) and Adam Davenport (Naked Boys Singing, High Maintenance) will star in "Shall We Dance" written by LIT Council Founder Akin Salawu for the Bridge Arts Festival's Stay Home Sofa Series.

The Bridge Arts Festival Stay Home Sofa Series was conceptualized by husband and wife Cheryl Mack and Christopher Mack, owners of the Bridge Art Gallery. The Bridge Art Gallery is a vibrant art exhibition space in Bayonne, NJ dedicated to advancing artistic activities through public engagement. The Bridge Arts Festival Stay Home Sofa Series allows viewers to enjoy quality arts entertainment from the comfort of their homes during the pandemic.

"Shall We Dance" tells the story of two nurses celebrating their anniversary virtually while treating COVID patients in two separate NYC hospitals. The piece was developed in LIT Council, a Writers Group for Men of Color at the Tank in midtown Manhattan.

"We are thrilled to partner with the LIT Council during this special presentation of the Stay Home Sofa Series," notes gallery co-owner Christopher Mack, "This performance demonstrates that physical distance will not stop us from socially connecting to high quality arts entertainment."

"The second I pitched the idea, I knew Katya and Adam were the perfect actors to breathe life into these characters," recalls playwright Akin Salawu, "I'm so grateful for the sense of purpose these two pros are bringing to the work and cannot wait to share it with the world!"

During quarantine, Katya Collazo's been learning Spanish, French, and Italian. Katya's also watched a total of 12 shows, 5 movies, read three books and somehow still has time to take a shower and bake some muffins. www.katyacollazo.com

Adam Davenport was recently named Electronica Artist of the Year by the International Music and Entertainment Association in the 6th Annual IMEA Awards. As an actor, Adam Davenport has worked on such internationally-renowned stages as The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and Theatre Row. https://www.theadamdavenport.com

"During this temporary new normal, it has been the creative arts that have sustained us during this period of social distancing," says Gallery Owner Cheryl Mack, "We maintain our humanity through the arts."

Bridge Arts Festival Facebook Page will host a livestream of the event as well as on our official festival website https://bridgeartsfestival.com/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You