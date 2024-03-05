Katharine McPhee and David Foster Come to NJPAC in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present an intimate evening with David Foster and Katharine Mcphee performing their hits and holiday favorites. See the power couple perform live on Thursday, December 12, at 7:30 pm.

Broadway and TV sensation Katharine McPhee joins 16-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, composer and producer David Foster for this intimate cabaret-style concert. With David on the keys and Katharine at the mic, this power couple brings undeniable musical chemistry to the stage. The show will be packed with David’s hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban and Michael Bublé, as well as Katharine’s biggest songs from American Idol, Smash and Broadway’s Waitress. Plus, some of their favorites that they just love.

Tickets to see David Foster and Katharine Mcphee go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

DAVID FOSTER is one of the most illustrious composers of our time. With 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and Three Oscar nominations for “Best Original Songs,” Foster has earned a reputation as a keen spotter of new talent, playing a key role in the discovery and career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé.



Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brandy, ’N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan.

Foster is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character “Betty Boop.” He is also writing the music for a musical based on the Amy Bloom novel and New York Times bestseller “Lucky Us.”

KATHARINE MCPHEE can most recently be seen starring in the Netflix Original Series Country Comfort. Previously she starred as ‘Paige Dineen’ on the CBS’ spy drama Scorpion and was featured in NBC’s award-winning musical series Smash, executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Her other television credits include CSI: NY, Community, and Family Guy.



Katharine appeared on the big screen in Relativity’s Shark Night 3D and Columbia’s romantic comedy The House Bunny. In addition to her acting career, she finds great success in the music space after her turn on Season 5 of American Idol. Katharine’s first single debuted at #2 on the Billboard’s Hot Singles Sales chart. Her debut album landed on the Billboard 200 chart and went gold in 2008.