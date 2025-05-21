Juan Fernando Velasco, Aaron Lewis And An ABBA Tribute On Sale At BergenPAC This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



bergenPAC has announced three new shows. The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at 7 p.m.; Juan Fernando Velasco on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at 8 p.m.: Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 23, 2025 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$39-$49-$69-$79

21st Century Artists has presented The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, the ultimate ABBA tribute show throughout North America, for well over 20 years. The audience and press all agree – “This is the closest to ABBA you'll ever get!” The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” and “Dancing Queen.” COME DANCE, COME SING AND HAVE THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE!

Juan Fernando Velasco

Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$33-$53-$63-$83-$103

Juan Fernando Velasco stands as Ecuador's most influential pop artist of the past 25 years. A two-time Latin Grammy nominee, Emmy winner and holder of dozens of gold and platinum certifications for exceptional sales, Velasco has cemented his status as his country's foremost musical ambassador, both at home and abroad.

Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners

Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$33-$53-$63-$83-$103

Aaron Lewis, the Vermont-born powerhouse first found success with Staind – the 2000s-era hard rockers who injected meditative muscle into an era better known for mindless aggression. But while that band is still very much alive, it was never enough to satisfy Lewis' creative drive. Embracing his roots to earn a rare second round of success, a series of solo Country projects have led to two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts – TOWN LINE (2011) and SINNER (2016) – plus a PLATINUM collab with heroes George Jones and Charlie Daniels (“Country Boy”), and a GOLD-certified Billboard No. 1 with “Am I The Only One” in 2021.

Lewis' 2022 solo album followed suit, with FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS emerging as the best-selling Country album in America but he never wrote songs for the stats. No matter the sonic setting, Lewis writes and sings to get his truth out and his latest album THE HILL (2024) is no different.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.

