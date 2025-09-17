Joss Stone and Psychology Of Cults Come to MPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy winning artist Joss Stone will bring her Less is More tour to Mayo Performing Arts Center for one performance only, Tuesday, October 7, at 8 pm. Less is More features a soulful night of stripped-back performances from the acclaimed performer. Tickets are $67-$139 (all fees included).

Joss Stone is a Grammy and Brit Award-winning artist who released her acclaimed debut album, The Soul Sessions, in 2003, at the age of 16. Over her career, she has released nine studio albums, selling over 15 million copies worldwide.

Stone has performed and collaborated with legendary artists including James Brown, Burt Bacharach, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Sting, Van Morrison, Melissa Etheridge, Jeff Beck, Mick Jagger, and Damien Marley, amassing over one billion streams in the U.S. alone.

In 2014, she completed her audacious Total World Tour, performing and collaborating with local artists and charities in every country in the world.

Her 2022 release, Never Forget My Love, was her eighth studio album, written with and produced by Eurythmics' Dave Stewart, with whom she also co-wrote music and lyrics for the West End musical The Time Traveller's Wife.

In 2023, Stone embarked on her "20 Years of Soul" anniversary tour, during which she recorded her first live album, 20 Years of Soul - Live in Concert. She followed this with the Ellipsis Tour in 2024.