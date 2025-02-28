Jersey City Theater Center to Present the Global Gala - A Celebration of Arts and Culture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jersey City Theater Center will present its annual Global Gala, taking place on March 11, 2025, at the historic White Eagle Hall from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. This fundraising event supports the center's mission to enrich the community through diverse cultural programming, marking an evening of extraordinary performances and a celebration of the arts.

Beginning with a VIP Reception at 5:00 PM, attendees can engage with artists, leaders from business and government, and community members. This exclusive pre-gala gathering offers a chance to connect before the main festivities commence at 6:00 PM.

JCTC’s Global Gala will showcase a vibrant array of performances, including the mesmerizing Poet Jeff Dess, the renowned Carolyn Dorfman Dance Company, the lively Slavo Rican Assembly, Jersey City Poet Laureate: Melanie da Rodas and beats from DJ Sirena Mercado, guided by emcees Ashley Nicole and Shayne Austin Miller. VIP Reception includes a special performance by Melida Rodas, Jersey City’s new Poet Laurette and Cuban violinist, Jose Gonzalez. The evening’s program will highlight 19 years of JCTC’s impact and celebrate the generosity of its supporters.

Tickets for the Global Gala start at just $85 and can be purchased at ​www.JCTCenter.org.

Paul Dennison, President of the Board of Trustees at JCTC and Global Gala Co-Chair, stated, “The Global Gala is more than just an event. It’s a celebration of our community’s unwavering commitment to arts, culture, and the people who make a lasting impact through place-keeping initiatives. This night honors individuals and groups, who create vibrant spaces, amplify neighborhood voices, invest time and resources that support the creative ecosystem to help shape the future of our community while supporting the next chapter for JCTC.”

Executive Producer Olga Levina shared, “The power of the arts lies in its ability to bring people together, transcend boundaries and create connections. Each performance, each interaction that night, is a testament to our shared humanity. It’s a reminder that the arts unite us all.”

This year, we are proud to honor several leaders in the arts and community, including:

Excellence in Arts Governance Award: Gina Hulings, Director, The Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs

Global Arts for Justice Award: Ben Jones, Artist/Professor/Activist

Community Leadership Award: Sandra Lovely, Founder/CEO, Greater Neighborhood Association

Community Partnership Award: Elizabeth Schedl, Executive Director, Hudson Pride

Special Recognition: Larry Buntin, former JCTC Board of Trustee

Maria Nieves, Trustee and Global Gala Co-Chair, invites the community to consider sponsorship opportunities, stating, “Supporting the Global Gala is a meaningful way to showcase your commitment to the arts and the people of Jersey City. With several sponsorship levels available—from the exclusive Presenting Sponsor at $10,000, which includes a table of ten VIP tickets and prominent recognition, to the Bronze Sponsor at $1,500 with two VIP tickets—there’s an opportunity for everyone to be part of this celebration. We also encourage businesses to participate in our silent auction and program journal, further demonstrating their support for a vibrant cultural landscape.”

