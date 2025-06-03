Jennie Harney-Fleming to Headline Solo Concert at Holmdel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway performer Jennie Harney-Fleming will appear in concert at the Holmdel Theatre Company on Friday, June 13 at 8 p.m., presenting a program that blends highlights from her stage career with jazz selections.

Harney-Fleming is best known for her work in Hamilton, where she served as a stand-by for all three Schuyler sisters—Angelica, Eliza, and Peggy—before taking over the principal role of Angelica Schuyler in 2022. She joined the Broadway company of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical in 2017, shortly after making her Broadway debut as Nettie in the 2016 revival of The Color Purple.

A native of Brooklyn, Harney-Fleming is the daughter of Tony Award-winning actor Ben Harney (Dreamgirls), and has followed in his theatrical footsteps after earlier studies in dance and cosmetology. In recent seasons, she appeared in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, portraying Lil Harden Armstrong opposite her real-life husband, tap dancer DeWitt Fleming.

Tickets for the June 13 performance are $57 and available through the Holmdel Theatre Company at www.holmdeltheatrecompany.org. The theatre is located at 36 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Comments

Best Musical - Live Standings Operation Mincemeat - 27% Maybe Happy Ending - 25% Death Becomes Her - 17% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds