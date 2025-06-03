 tracking pixel
Jennie Harney-Fleming to Headline Solo Concert at Holmdel Theatre

Harney-Fleming has portrayed all three Schuyler sisters in the Broadway smash hit Hamilton.

By: Jun. 03, 2025
Jennie Harney-Fleming to Headline Solo Concert at Holmdel Theatre
Broadway performer Jennie Harney-Fleming will appear in concert at the Holmdel Theatre Company on Friday, June 13 at 8 p.m., presenting a program that blends highlights from her stage career with jazz selections.

Harney-Fleming is best known for her work in Hamilton, where she served as a stand-by for all three Schuyler sisters—Angelica, Eliza, and Peggy—before taking over the principal role of Angelica Schuyler in 2022. She joined the Broadway company of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical in 2017, shortly after making her Broadway debut as Nettie in the 2016 revival of The Color Purple.

A native of Brooklyn, Harney-Fleming is the daughter of Tony Award-winning actor Ben Harney (Dreamgirls), and has followed in his theatrical footsteps after earlier studies in dance and cosmetology. In recent seasons, she appeared in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, portraying Lil Harden Armstrong opposite her real-life husband, tap dancer DeWitt Fleming.

Tickets for the June 13 performance are $57 and available through the Holmdel Theatre Company at www.holmdeltheatrecompany.org. The theatre is located at 36 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, New Jersey.



