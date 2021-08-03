Jazz At Lincoln Center Comes to The Morris Museum This Mont

You can skip the commute and check out the acclaimed series Jazz at Lincoln Center at the Morris Museum instead for two great shows. First up is saxophonist, Sherman Irby on Thursday, August 12 at 8:00 pm.

Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Sherman Irby found his musical calling at age 12. In 1994 he moved to New York City and recorded his first two albums, Full Circle (1996) and Big Mama's Biscuits (1998), on Blue Note. Irby toured the U.S. and the Caribbean with the Boys Choir of Harlem in 1995, and was a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra from 1995 to 1997. Since 2003, Irby has been the regional director for JazzMasters Workshop, mentoring young children, and a board member for the CubaNOLA Collective. He formed Black Warrior Records and released Black Warrior, Faith, Organ Starter, and Live at the Otto Club under the new label.

In the second collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center, trumpeter, Marcus Printup will lead an ensemble as he explores his own musical heritage through the greats that came before him.

Marcus Printup was born and raised in Conyers, Georgia. His first musical experience was hearing the fiery gospel music his parents sang in church. In 1991 Printup's life changed when he met his mentor, the great pianist Marcus Roberts. Roberts introduced him to Wynton Marsalis, which led to Printup's induction into the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in 1993. Printup has recorded with Betty Carter, Dianne Reeves, Eric Reed, Madeline Peyroux, Ted Nash, Cyrus Chestnut, Wycliffe Gordon, and Roberts, among others. He has recorded several records as a leader: Song for the Beautiful Woman, Unveiled, Hub Songs, Nocturnal Traces, The New Boogaloo, Peace in the Abstract, Bird of Paradise, London Lullaby Ballads All Night, and A Time for Love. He made his screen debut in the 1999 movie Playing by Heart and recorded on the film's soundtrack. August 22 has been declared "Marcus Printup Day" in his hometown of Conyers, Georgia.

Bring your own chairs and refreshments and enjoy live entertainment atop the Morris Museum's elevated parking deck. Stunning sunsets, social distance, and glorious live music combine for a series of unforgettable evenings. Face coverings are required for patrons who are not fully vaccinated.

Buy Tickets