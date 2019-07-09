Jay Armstrong Johnson, Bonnie Milligan and More to Perform in BENEFIT OF BROADWAY

On Monday, July 15th, EMC Fine Arts Studios and Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall will present a star-studded Benefit of Broadway to create scholarships for New Jersey students in need of support for performing arts training.

Among those scheduled to perform are Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (TV's Fear the Walking Dead and Gotham; Caroline, or Change), Jay Armstrong Johnson (TV's Quantico; On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody), Bonnie Milligan (Theatre World Award winner for Head Over Heels, Kinky Boots; TV's Escape at Dannemora), Ciara Renée (DC's Legends of Tomorrow; Pippin, Big Fish), Adinah Alexander (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Parade), Ciarán Sheeran (The Phantom of the Opera, The Four Phantoms Concert), New York City Opera's Dan Ansaldo, two-time Helen Hayes Award nominee Jordan Auriemma, and classical pianist Brielle Perez (Carnegie Hall, Steinway Hall).

Erik Liberman (Amazon's Transparent; War Paint, The Band's Visit) will perform as well as co-produce and celebrated author and host Richard Skipper and music director Brad Simmons (Lysistrata Jones, Hello Again with Audra McDonald) will keep the event running smoothly. Marissa Lynn will direct, and Erin Marie Caley of EMC Studios and Marissa Lynn will present the evening.

The Benefit of Broadway will include performances by Erin Marie Calev and Marissa Lynn's vocal students alongside Broadway guests. Tickets are $75 per person plus a $15 food/drink minimum. For more information and tickets, please visit www.emcfinearts.com.





