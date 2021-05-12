James R. Halsey Foundation Of The Arts Begin 'Building Hope' in Trenton

The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts has announced the JRH Building Hope Fundraiser Campaign, which will benefit art education programs specifically in filmmaking, podcasting, media and other educational skills for the production and communication industry.

The JRH Foundation recently found a new home where students will be able to attend to learn the latest in filmmaking and media. The building that the JRH Foundation will be occupying needs to be refurbished and properly outfitted for classroom and activity areas where the learning and production will take place.

The foundation is asking the local community to help support their campaign to further complete renovations and purchase much needed film, classroom, furniture, software and technology tools for the students.

"Having our own educational space to teach and develop our programs is very important for us and will greatly benefit the success and growth of our students." said Founder, Joseph A. Halsey.

The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts in partnership with the community and corporate support, enriches the quality of life for youths (ages 14 to 20) by providing a safe and educational environment where participants in our programs are inspired and encouraged toward a better future.

This initiative is accomplished by promoting and guiding participants/students through the creative processes involved in the art of filmmaking, and by providing life-skills training in business and the arts. Learn more: https://www.jrhfoundation.org/.