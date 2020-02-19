JUNIE B. JONES Musical For Kids At BBPAC In Englewood

The Black Box Performing Arts Center has moved to Englewood - and so has Junie B.! Junie B. Jones is back with new friends, different dance numbers, and the same lovable story that is sure to delight fans of all ages!

Wowee-wow-wow! From Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, the team that brought you Dear Edwina, comes Junie B. Jones The Musical - a heartwarming adaptation of the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. It's the first day of first grade, and a lot is happening: Junie B.'s very best friends have found new pals to hang out with, the words on the blackboard are fuzzy and nonsensical (could this mean she needs ~gasp~ glasses?!?), and Junie B. must find a way to let her talents shine at the big Kickball Tournament! Join Junie B. as she navigates the ups and downs of the school year, featuring a loveable cast of characters, memorable songs, and dances that will make you want to jump up and join in! This comical musical is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

This production of Junie B. Jones The Musical - presented in special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) - features a rotating cast of Black Box Repertory Company members, as well as new talent: Cierra Ervin, Matthew Hagen, Maria Ginther, Cassandra Guglielmo, Kentrell Loftin, Danielle MacMath, Benjamin Nurthen, and Claudia H. Stein. The Black Box team has reinvented Junie B so that both new and returning audiences will be leaving the theatre wanting more!

The Black Box Performing Arts Center continues to emerge as the Tri-State area's premiere destination for both cutting-edge professional theater and collaborative performing arts education - in the heart of Englewood, NJ- just a quick ride over the George Washington Bridge. Junie B. Jones The Musical continues BBPAC's full season of professional theater, which includes free Shakespeare in the Park, mainstage productions, comedy nights, and the development of original works for the stage.

Junie B. Jones plays Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm, starting March 14 at the Black Box Performing Arts Center (49 E. Palisade Ave in Englewood). Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children. Seating is limited, so it is encouraged to buy tickets early! For tickets and exact dates, please visit www.BlackBoxPAC.com.





