JAZZ & ROOTS MUSIC FESTIVAL Returns To Kean University This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kean University's Jazz & Roots Music Festival returns to the University's East Campus in Hillside on Saturday, September 21, offering the public and Kean community a festive free, outdoor celebration of music.

Headlined by Third World, one of the world's preeminent reggae bands, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival will feature leading musicians in jazz, blues, reggae, fusion and more in an evening of entertainment on The Lawn at Enlow Hall. Guests are welcome to pack a picnic or visit food trucks on site. The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

“The Jazz & Roots Music Festival is easily one of the most anticipated events on the Kean calendar,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. “We take great pride in hosting the festival as part of the University's role as a cultural hub and anchor institution for the region. We encourage everyone to come join us on our beautiful campus.”

The festival is produced by Kean and acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot.

Griot noted that the number of attendees has grown dramatically since the music festival struck its first notes in 2021. Nearly 3,000 people filled The Lawn in 2022.

“With a marquee musical headliner like Third World and other terrific performers, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival has arrived,” Griot said. “It will be a dynamic and fun festival experience, and I am honored for Mike Griot Presents to partner with Kean University in this extraordinary collaboration.”

The Kean University Jazz & Roots Music Festival gets underway at 3:30 p.m. on the Lawn at Enlow Hall, 215 North Avenue in Hillside. The Lawn, which will be ADA accessible, will open at 2:30 p.m. No tickets are required. The rain date is Sunday, September 22.

All guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Parking will be at Kean's Main Campus – 1000 Morris Avenue in Union, a short walk from the concert site. A shuttle bus service will also be available.

Accessible parking will be available at the venue in Hillside only for senior citizens with an I.D., and guests with disability parking privileges.

The music festival includes performances by:

Third World – Celebrating 50 years as ambassadors of reggae, Third World is one of Jamaica's most consistently popular crossover acts. The nine-time Grammy-nominated band performs its signature genre of reggae fusion – mixing elements of R&B, funk, pop, rock and rap – for audiences across the world.

Stefon Harris & Blackout – The Los Angeles Times heralded Harris as “one of the most important young artists in jazz.” A vibraphonist-composer, Harris is developing what is expected to be a long and extraordinary career.

Solomon Hicks – The 29-year-old guitar phenom from Harlem is a renowned guitarist, blues and jazz singer, songwriter and composer who has performed in venues across the globe. Hicks took his first guitar lesson at age 6 and has been recording since he was 14.

Prince Hakim – Influenced by music from the 80s to today, Hakim has traveled from New York to Tokyo sharing his passion and spreading his message to “celebrate life.” The son of Robert “Kool” Bell from Kool & The Gang, he has DJ'd at locations ranging from the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival to Carnegie Hall.

For further information on directions, parking, food vendors and more, visit kean.edu/jazz-roots.

Comments