JAGGED LITTLE PILL Rush Policy Announced at The Actors Studio of New Jersey

The Actors Studio of New Jersey has announced the launch of a new General Rush Policy for its upcoming production of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill, reaffirming the company's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity in live theater.

Performances will run February 6-8, 2026, at The Dunellen Theatre, located at 458 North Avenue, Dunellen, New Jersey.

Every Friday at 10:00 a.m., leading up to and including the first performance, 15 rush tickets will go on sale for $19.99 each exclusively through the official ASNJ box office at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theactorsstudioofnewjerseyinc. Rush tickets will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, making this highly anticipated production even more accessible to audiences across New Jersey.

A story that celebrates healing, empowerment, and the complexities of family life, Jagged Little Pill brings Alanis Morissette's iconic music to life through an electrifying Broadway score and an original story by Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody. The musical follows the Healy family as they navigate hidden struggles beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect suburban lives, offering a powerful reflection of modern connection and resilience.

Performances will take place on Friday, February 6 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, February 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, February 8 at 2:00 p.m. This new general rush initiative is part of The Actors Studio of New Jersey's Accessibility Promise, designed to ensure professional, high-quality theater experiences remain within reach for all audiences.

The organization will continue to expand accessibility initiatives throughout its 2026 season, with additional production announcements forthcoming in the weeks ahead.