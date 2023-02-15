Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Italian Crooner Patrizio Buanne Returns To NJPAC in October

The performance is on Friday, October 20 at 8:00 PM.

Feb. 15, 2023  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes the return of the international superstar Neapolitan pop crooner Patrizio Buanne on Friday, October 20th, at 8:00 PM.

International superstar Patrizio Buanne is taking the world by storm with his seductive "Julio Iglesias-meets-Tom Jones" mixture of ballads and bravado. On his last release and U.S. tour, "Patrizio," he again delivered entertainment with a romantic backdrop. The Boston Globe, in its Critic's Pick of the Day, said, "Think Tom Jones, Italian style."

For Patrizio, it is all about the voice and an intuitive ability to convey real emotion. The dark, ruggedly handsome singer, who speaks six languages fluently, has already won over a legion of fans with previous albums released internationally and rooted in the pop traditions of his Southern Italian homeland.

Patrizio was born in Vienna, Austria, to Neapolitan parents, Franco and Alina Buanne. He spent his childhood living and traveling from an early age between his family's hometown of Naples and Vienna for his parents' restaurant business while developing a passion for the languages he now speaks fluently: Italian, German, English, French, Spanish, and Polish. At 19, Buanne graduated from school in Vienna and moved back to Naples, where he attended university to study the language.

Noticing that he could not develop an international career from Naples, he started to look toward central Europe. With a great concept and full of ambition and passion/

He reached the top 10 with gold sales on the pop charts in the United Kingdom in only two weeks as well as gold status in Austria and Finland, platinum in New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Taiwan, double platinum in South Africa, and even triple platinum in Australia.

Patrizio has made a mark on the U.S. album charts with his first four CDs of Italian standards, has captivated television audiences with a PBS special, and has sold over 10 million albums worldwide in the last ten years. Like Chris Botti, Celine Dion, Julio Iglesias, or Tom Jones, Patrizio is searching for that same timeless quality in a song where sentiments convey credibly, and Patrizio interprets those with his own romantic but European approach.

Says Patrizio, "I'm not just a Neapolitan guy singing Italian songs. Yes, it's important to give people the kind of music I am known for, but I also want to open myself up artistically and give them something else or, rather, something 'more of me.' I want to present my passion for interpreting any great song - no matter if Italian, American, or new."

But what quality separates Patrizio Buanne from other great artists? Is it the natural grace of his voice, the rugged good looks, or the confident, casual, respectful attention he gives to his audience? Or is it just the essential trust he evokes in people? Italy has provided a simple word to describe the above: "simpatico." Patrizio Buanne: A true voice of la dolce vita. (Patrizio background text from Mondo Buanne Productions.)

Tickets to see Patrizio Buanne on October 20th go on-sale Friday, February 17th , at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.




