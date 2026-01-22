Isaac Mizrahi and More to Perform at Stockton Performing Arts Center This Spring

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actor, writer, designer and producer Isaac Mizrahi has revealed the spring 2026 season of Stockton University's Performing Arts Center, which also includes a mix of dance, opera and the music of Motown and Fleetwood Mac.

Mizrahi, who recently starred in the box-office hit "Marty Supreme," is an acclaimed fashion designer who starred on the TV show "Project Runway All Stars." Backed by a six-piece jazz band, his show at Stockton at 7:30 p.m. on April 18 will feature a blend of comedy, commentary and an array of classic songs from Stephen Sondheim to Blondie to Madonna.

"This spring season showcases the incredible diversity of the performing arts - from world-class opera and bold contemporary dance to the timeless sounds of Motown and Fleetwood Mac," said PAC Director Anjanette Christy. "We're proud to bring such a rich variety of performances to our stage and especially excited for Isaac Mizrahi's performance. The PAC offers something for every audience member to connect with and enjoy."

Ticket prices for each show vary, but discounts are available for Stockton students, staff, faculty and alumni. Go to the Performing Arts Center's website or call 609-652-9000 for more details and to purchase tickets.

Here's a closer look at some of the spring's highlights, set to conclude the season in May:

'Rigoletto' by the NJ Association of Verismo Opera - Friday, Feb. 6

The NJ Association of Verismo Opera returns with another Italian libretto at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6.

Rigoletto is a three-act opera by Giuseppe Verdi centered on a promiscuous duke, a hunch-backed court jester and his daughter, whose love affair with the duke leads to tragedy.

Originally led by Metropolitan Opera luminary Lucine Amara, the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera, a nonprofit organization, has delivered a rich, grand opera experience for performers and viewers for more than 30 years..

'Forever Motown: So Good for the Soul' - Friday, Feb. 20

"Forever Motown" will take audiences down memory lane with hits such as "My Girl," "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" and "Dancin' in the Street" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20.

Performed by Broadway stars and former members of Motown bands The Jones, The Marvelettes and The Main Ingredient, "Forever Motown" has been described by CBS News as "clearly the best Motown review to date."

LauraB, presented by Mid Atlantic Arts - Friday, Feb. 27

Singer-songwriter LauraB will bring her take on traditional Andalusian folk music at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27. Hailing from Spain, LauraB and her all-female quartet will present songs from the artist's personal project, elevated through delicate arrangements, subtle instrumentation and deep cultural connections.

This show is made possible through the Mid Atlantic Tours program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Peking Acrobats - Saturday, March 21

World-renowned gymnasts, jugglers, cyclists and tumblers the Peking Acrobats will bring their gravity-defying show at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

The Peking Acrobats have executed daring maneuvers and technical prowess for more than 30 years.

Accompanied by live musicians playing traditional Chinese instruments, the group that has revitalized traditional Chinese acrobatics aims to, according to the New York Post, "push the envelope of human possibility, combining agility and grace in remarkable feats of pure artistry."

'Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show' - Friday, April 24

A tribute to the iconic music of Fleetwood Mac will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24.

Rumours has spent over a decade performing across North America with a show that uses era-accurate instruments and period costumes to bring the band and its signature sound to life.

Full List of Mainstage Shows

Pete the Cat (Jan. 24); 'Rigoletto' by the NJ Association of Verismo Opera (Feb. 6); 'Our Revolution; by Living Voices (Feb. 10); Philadanco (Feb. 13); Forever Motown (Feb. 20); LauraB* (Feb. 27); "Hear My Voice" by Living Voices (March 10); Altan (March 15); The Peking Acrobats (March 21); Isaac Mizrahi: Live in Concert (April 18); and Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show (April 24).

*This performance will be in the Campus Center Theatre.

School of Arts & Humanities Performances

Spring Dance Concert (Feb. 26-28); Stockton Theatre New Works Showcase** (April 9-11); Emerging Choreographers Showcase** (April 23-25); and Combined Choir Concert* (May 3).

*These performances will be in the Campus Center Theatre.

**These performances will be in the Experimental Theatre, next to the PAC.