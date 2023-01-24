Interview: Director Chris Mortenson of CLUE at The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Montville, NJ presents Clue, written by Sandy Rustin, Hunter Foster and Eric Price with music by Michael Holland. The show will be on stage through February 5th.

Based on the iconic film and the popular board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

I had the pleasure of interviewing the Director of Clue, Chris Mortenson.

Mortenson's Directing credits include Run for Your Wife. I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change; The Hound of the Baskervilles; Loyal Companions; Desdemona, A Play About a Handkerchief; Out Of Order; Kiss Me Kate; and The Glass Menagerie. Chris has served on the Board of Directors for the Chester Theatre Group for 7 years, including 5 years as their President.

We'd like to know about your involvement in theater.

I got involved in theater at a very young age. And it has been an integral part of my life ever since. After spending much of my formative years on stage, I was asked to direct for a student run theater group in college, and I found I quite enjoyed being on that side of the creative process. As a director I rely on the collaborative nature of the art form to a great extent. The final product, being a reflection of the creative energy of everyone involved, tends to be more real and accessible for those who watch it, in my opinion. This style of working certainly presents its challenges as you try to juggle what everyone brings to the table, but it is something I enjoy doing, and the challenge is exciting to me. This particular project challenged me in a way no other before it has, and I am just so thankful for the amazing group of artists who joined me on it.



What inspired you to direct Clue?

I have been a fan of the film all my life. It's one of those movies you can watch over and over again and you never get tired of it. Many times, I would find myself imagining trying to stage it in my head for the theater, so when I discovered that someone had created a stage adaptation I was very enthusiastic about giving it a try.

What do you want your audiences to take away from this show?

Very simple, Joy. There is nothing deep or transformative about this piece. We staged it with one goal in mind, to make people laugh.

Any upcoming projects you will be working on after this?

Nothing on the horizon. This was my first directing gig since the birth of my son 8 years ago.

Anything additional you would like our readers to know?

There are many plays in this world. Some are designed to make us think. They give us pause and force us to re-evaluate our beliefs and opinions. They serve as life lessons and show us characters that deserve our respect, attention, pity, or passion. Some plays can rock us to our very core. Playwrights like Tennessee Williams, Paula Vogel, William Shakespeare who have penned works that challenge us, inspire us, even anger us at times. This, my friends, is not one of those plays. For some plays are indeed, simply meant to make us laugh and no more. So please don't overthink it, don't try to solve it, and for God's sake don't try to derive some great meaning from it. "Tragedy tomorrow, comedy tonight!"

How can people buy tickets to this show?

By visiting Tickets - Barn Theatre Montville NJ or calling the box office at (973) 334-9320.

The Cast

Wadsworth: Alan Ellis

Yvette: Jill Mortenson

Colonel Mustard: Kevern Cameron

Mrs. White: Kym Frank

Mrs. Peacock: Carla Kendell

Mr. Green: Kevin Vislocky

Professor Plum: Joe Guadara

Miss Scarlet: Sky Monroe

Ensemble: Michael Foster

Ensemble: Jacob Turchi

Ensemble: John Trumbull

Ensemble: Melissa Martinique

Ensemble: Sean Lynch-Littlejohn

Ensemble: David O'Grady

The Production Staff

Director Christopher Mortenson

Producer Janice Schopper

Director's Assistant Camille DiLorenzo

Production Stage Manager Lauren M. Grof-Tisza

Set Design Lawrence Gabriel

Stage Crew: Steve Goscinski

Susan Hagen

Melissa Martinique

Sebastian Mendoza

Ericka Traugh

Jacob Turchi

Joe Guadara

Lou Cusano

Larry D'Oench

Alex Frame

Jim Frame

Steve Goscinski

David O'Grady

Michael Owens

Diane Penola

Bill Purdy

Frank Thierwechter

Set Painting Crew: Lauren M. Grof-Tisza

Carla Kendall

Denise Thierwechter

Sarita Wilson

Lighting Operation Mark Hebish

Sound Design Bob Jakuc

Sound Operation Jil Leonard

Piano Score Jim Horan

Properties Carr Fitzpatrick

Properties Crew:Camille DiLorenzo

Costume Design Janice Schopper

Hair / Makeup Cheryl Bookstaver

Photo credit: Chris Mortenson