Interview: Director Chris Mortenson of CLUE at The Barn Theatre

Jan. 24, 2023  

Interview: Director Chris Mortenson of CLUE at The Barn Theatre The Barn Theatre in Montville, NJ presents Clue, written by Sandy Rustin, Hunter Foster and Eric Price with music by Michael Holland. The show will be on stage through February 5th.

Based on the iconic film and the popular board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

I had the pleasure of interviewing the Director of Clue, Chris Mortenson.

Mortenson's Directing credits include Run for Your Wife. I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change; The Hound of the Baskervilles; Loyal Companions; Desdemona, A Play About a Handkerchief; Out Of Order; Kiss Me Kate; and The Glass Menagerie. Chris has served on the Board of Directors for the Chester Theatre Group for 7 years, including 5 years as their President.

We'd like to know about your involvement in theater.

I got involved in theater at a very young age. And it has been an integral part of my life ever since. After spending much of my formative years on stage, I was asked to direct for a student run theater group in college, and I found I quite enjoyed being on that side of the creative process. As a director I rely on the collaborative nature of the art form to a great extent. The final product, being a reflection of the creative energy of everyone involved, tends to be more real and accessible for those who watch it, in my opinion. This style of working certainly presents its challenges as you try to juggle what everyone brings to the table, but it is something I enjoy doing, and the challenge is exciting to me. This particular project challenged me in a way no other before it has, and I am just so thankful for the amazing group of artists who joined me on it.


What inspired you to direct Clue?

I have been a fan of the film all my life. It's one of those movies you can watch over and over again and you never get tired of it. Many times, I would find myself imagining trying to stage it in my head for the theater, so when I discovered that someone had created a stage adaptation I was very enthusiastic about giving it a try.

What do you want your audiences to take away from this show?

Very simple, Joy. There is nothing deep or transformative about this piece. We staged it with one goal in mind, to make people laugh.

Any upcoming projects you will be working on after this?

Nothing on the horizon. This was my first directing gig since the birth of my son 8 years ago.

Anything additional you would like our readers to know?

There are many plays in this world. Some are designed to make us think. They give us pause and force us to re-evaluate our beliefs and opinions. They serve as life lessons and show us characters that deserve our respect, attention, pity, or passion. Some plays can rock us to our very core. Playwrights like Tennessee Williams, Paula Vogel, William Shakespeare who have penned works that challenge us, inspire us, even anger us at times. This, my friends, is not one of those plays. For some plays are indeed, simply meant to make us laugh and no more. So please don't overthink it, don't try to solve it, and for God's sake don't try to derive some great meaning from it. "Tragedy tomorrow, comedy tonight!"

How can people buy tickets to this show?

By visiting Tickets - Barn Theatre Montville NJ or calling the box office at (973) 334-9320.

The Cast

  • Wadsworth: Alan Ellis
  • Yvette: Jill Mortenson
  • Colonel Mustard: Kevern Cameron
  • Mrs. White: Kym Frank
  • Mrs. Peacock: Carla Kendell
  • Mr. Green: Kevin Vislocky
  • Professor Plum: Joe Guadara
  • Miss Scarlet: Sky Monroe
  • Ensemble: Michael Foster
  • Ensemble: Jacob Turchi
  • Ensemble: John Trumbull
  • Ensemble: Melissa Martinique
  • Ensemble: Sean Lynch-Littlejohn
  • Ensemble: David O'Grady

The Production Staff

  • Director Christopher Mortenson
  • Producer Janice Schopper
  • Director's Assistant Camille DiLorenzo
  • Production Stage Manager Lauren M. Grof-Tisza
  • Set Design Lawrence Gabriel
  • Stage Crew: Steve Goscinski
    Susan Hagen
    Melissa Martinique
    Sebastian Mendoza
    Ericka Traugh
    Jacob Turchi
  • Set Construction Lawrence Gabriel
    Joe Guadara
  • Set Construction Crew: Keith Beechey
    Lou Cusano
    Larry D'Oench
    Alex Frame
    Jim Frame
    Steve Goscinski
    David O'Grady
    Michael Owens
    Diane Penola
    Bill Purdy
    Frank Thierwechter
  • Set Décor Camille DiLorenzo
  • Set Painting Crew: Lauren M. Grof-Tisza
    Carla Kendall
    Denise Thierwechter
    Sarita Wilson
  • Scenic Artist Joanne Rich
    Joe Guadara
  • Lighting Design Nick Von Hagel
  • Lighting Operation Mark Hebish
  • Sound Design Bob Jakuc
  • Sound Operation Jil Leonard
  • Piano Score Jim Horan
  • Properties Carr Fitzpatrick
  • Properties Crew:Camille DiLorenzo
  • Costume Design Janice Schopper
  • Hair / Makeup Cheryl Bookstaver

Photo credit: Chris Mortenson




