InterACT Theatre Productions Presents WAR OF THE WORLDS One Night Only

interACT Theatre Productions will present WAR OF THE WORLDS, the Orson Welles radio play, for one night only on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Burgdorff Center, 10 Durand Road in Maplewood, NJ.

Welles' famous radio play version of the H.G. Wells 1898 alien invasion story made headlines back in 1938. It was apparently so realistic, that it allegedly caused a panic among listeners at the time. Now, over 80 years later, interACT will bring the iconic script back to life during the long Thanksgiving weekend for just one reading, as part of its Pop-Up Pocket Production series.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30th. Tickets are available online for just $5 for all seats at the Burgdorff at interactproductions.tix.com.

The cast includes local actors Yolanda Hamilton, Mari L. Hayes, Mentha Marley, Maryann Post, Caitlyn M. Roper, Luis Sosa Santiago, Kayla Stewart, Miguel Vega, and Serena Marie Williams. All will play multiple roles. Joining them is director Nicholas J. Clarey and sound designer Alexander Post.

Founded in 2009, interACT is now in its 10th season of bringing award-winning theatre to the community. interACT is the theatre in residence at The Baird Cultural Arts Center in South Orange, but during the Baird's renovation, the company will perform their mainstage productions "on the run" at South Orange Middle School and The Burgdorff Center in Maplewood. Next up for the company in winter/spring 2020 is ROMEO & JULIET and the musical NINE TO FIVE.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You