InterACT Theatre Productions Presents InterACT Sings: Color Our World

A musical gala celebrating color in song benefiting interACT Theatre Productions August 5 and 6, 2022 at 6:30 pm.

Jul. 24, 2022  

interACT Theatre productions presents interACT Sings: Color Our World, a musical gala celebrating color in song benefiting interACT Theatre Productions August 5 and 6, 2022 at 6:30 pm.

This two night event at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts in Maplewood, NJ will feature performances by interACT alumni and a reception where patrons can participate in specialty raffles.

Tickets are $25-150 which grants access to the gala cocktail hour which includes: hors d'oeuvres, dessert, wine, beer, beverages, one raffle door prize ticket, and the performance. Accessible seating is available. Purchase tickets at interactproductions.org.

Direction by Nicholas J. Clarey. Music Direction by Holland J. Jancaitis, Diane L. McClintock, Danny Viola, and Marisa W. Green. Choreographed by Dana P. Hawkins, Ronnie D. Carney, and Nicholas J. Clarey. Produced by Laura Byrne. Cast includes Aaliyah Arroyo, Molly McCloskey Barber, Mary Ann Bonczek, Tess Borsecnik, Amber Brown, Leila Tai Brown, Alicia N. Fink, Keturah Ford-Walker, Dana P. Hawkins, Mentha Marley, Alex Martynetz, Diane L. McClintock, Maryann Galife Post, Regine Riviere, Michael Schulz, Felicity D. Selby, Kayla Stewart, Idris K. Talbott, Miguel Vega, Rosemary Wall, Serena Marie Williams, Tasha R. Williams, and Kyle D. Younger.

interACT Theatre Productions is an award winning community theatre company based out of Maplewood. They focus on providing a high-quality theatre experience that is inclusive and accessible. interACT is committed to building strong ties within the community by producing thought-provoking plays and musicals that challenge stereotypes and prejudices. Their mission is to create a community theatre that is both inclusive and accessible to its participants and audiences while maintaining high quality productions. interACT Theatre Productions is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. All contributions are considered tax-deductible.



