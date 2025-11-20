Improv Jam Comes to Vivid Stage in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is holding an open Improv Jam on Wednesday, December 10 from 7:30-9:30. The cost for all participants is $10.

Like an open mic night for improv, our improv jams offer an opportunity for students and friends to perform in a casual, supportive environment. Both audience members and participants are welcome, and the level of participation is up to all attendees, including making a decision on the spot.

This Improv Jam is part of Vivid's improv education program, which provides an enjoyable way to build public speaking skills, shake off stress, meet new people, or just have some great laughs. The classes provide a welcoming space to play, explore, and grow. Vivid Stage's classes are taught by professional improvisers in a supportive, low-pressure environment that offers an on-ramp to improv, no matter what the student's prior experience. Program Director Dave Maulbeck will emcee the Improv Jam.

Dave Maulbeck is a veteran improv performer and teacher with over two decades of experience. He has trained with some of the most respected names in the industry, including Armando Diaz, Rachel Hamilton, and the late Gary Austin, founder of The Groundlings. With a deep love for the art of spontaneous storytelling, Dave brings a warm, supportive, and high-energy approach to the classroom. His teaching emphasizes connection, authenticity, and fearless play, helping students unlock their unique voices and grow both onstage and off.

As an actor, Dave has appeared on Law & Order: SVU, The Flight Attendant, and in numerous independent films. He was a proud member of the long-running Magnet Theater house teams Featherweight and Chet Watkins, and is the co-founder of Vivid Stage's flagship Improv team - The Flip Side, where he also serves as Director of Improv.

Registration information can be found here. The Jam will be held on the second floor of the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.