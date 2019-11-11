IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY is Coming to Union's Downtown Center

POP UP THEATER - performances in unexpected places -- continue in Union's Downtown Center when The Theater Project presents its annual holiday production, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Radio Play, in a cleverly converted annex at Unity Bank. The Theater Project will recreate the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947 as twelve adult actors, five kids, a musician and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the Frank Capra film of the same name. Audiences experience the tears and laughter of WONDERFUL LIFE performed live, along with the novelty of seeing the backstage mechanics of an old-time radio broadcast. They can also participate in a pre-show holiday sing-along at 1:45 just before the show.

"This story about friendship and small acts of kindness seems to become more and more popular every year," says Mark Spina, Artistic Director of The Theater Project. "For many of our patrons, kicking off their holidays with this event has become an annual tradition. We're hoping to meet some new people from Union and at the same time, introduce our "regulars" to the great shops and restaurants in the downtown shopping district." The Theater Project has added a directory of Union Center eateries to its web site.

The show will be performed in Unity Bank's Stuyvesant Avenue branch, with the support of Union's Office of Economic Development, the Chamber of Commerce, and a Union County HEART grant. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students; adults are $15 when purchased online by November 25. Tickets and further information are available at TheTheaterProject.org.

Photo Credit: Kevin Sebastian





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You